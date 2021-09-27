ONA — Cabell Midland unleashed its powerful running game again. This time Parkersburg felt the wrath.
The Knights ran for 260 yards in the first half alone, then coach Luke Salmons started going to the bench again in the second half. The numbers did dip a bit, yet Cabell Midland built on its 31-0 halftime lead, had a running clock in the fourth period and rolled 45-6 at Cabell Midland to improve to 4-1.
Cabell Midland’s three workhorses in the backfield, Jackson Fetty, Mason Moran and Chandler Schmidt, continuously bolted to daylight thanks to the big guys up front as the 392 yards rushing attests.
Fetty finished with 150 yards on 17 carries. Schmidt added 90 on 14 runs and three scores and Moran finished with 87 on 11 carries.
And to add to its arsenal, the Knights executed a reverse pass in the second period with Alex Smith connecting with a wide-open Schmidt for a 20-yard TD. The Knights had the ball five times in the first half and scored each time. Olivia Charles wrapped up the half with a 20-yard field goal on the final snap.
Defensively, the Knights limited the shorthanded Big Reds (2-3) to 107 total yards on 39 snaps. The Big Reds went in the hole rushing with 21 attempts for minus 24 yards. Logan Hartshort totaled 21 yards to be only runner with positive yards. David Parsons did complete 11-of-18 passes for 131 yards, including a 10-yard TD strike to Bryson Singer on the final play of the third period. Singer had six catches for 82 yards.
Schmidt’s three TD runs covered 13, 9 and 5 yards. Fetty opened the floodgates with a 3-yard TD on the opening drive and Moran followed with a 6-yard TD.
“Our offensive line is really doing the job,” Schmidt said. “The best we’ve had in a while. They’re fast and athletic.”
Knights coach Luke Salmons agreed.
“They’re really tough,” Salmons said. “They’re quick, athletic. They have the intangibles. I love to coach them. They’re getting better each week.”
Cabell Midland is back in action next Friday at Oak Hill. Salmons made some adjustments to the defense and liked what he saw there.
“We tweaked a few things,” he said. “The ceiling’s high. We corrected some mistakes. The kids are healthy. We have a chance to be good.”
On the trick play, Salmons said it was a good time for the call.
“He was wide open,” Salmons said.
Schmidt just enjoyed the win even though it was quite one-sided early on.
“We came back and won,” he said of being home. “Really good on offense. The defense played well. Whatever they (coaches) call worked. We executed. We put it together. On the reverse pass, I was wide open. Four touchdowns are a good night, but I just want us to win as a team. That’s all that matters.”
Despite the blowout, Salmons said he did see improvements, especially on special teams. Alex Smith nearly returned the opening kickoff for a score, but settled for 58 yards.
“We’ve given up some things and we’re better than that,” Salmons said. “I’m glad our kids played well from the opening kickoff on.”
Cabell Midland did not have to punt. On the downside, the Knights got flagged 10 times for 101 yards.
PARKERSBURG 0 0 6 0 — 6
CABELL MIDLAND 14 17 7 7 — 45
First quarter
CM—Fetty 3 run (Charles kick), 10:24. CM 7-0.
CM—Moran 6 run (Charles kick), 4:04. CM 14-0.
Second quarter
CM—Schmidt 14 run (Charles kick), 11:09. CM 21-0.
CM — Schmidt 20 pass from Smith (Charles kick), 4:59. CM 28-0.
CM — Charles 20 FG, 0:00. CM 31-0.
Third quarter
CM—Schmidt 9 run (Charles kick), 2:05. CM 38-0.
P—Singer 10 pass from Parsons (run failed), 0:00. CM 38-6.
Fourth quarter
CM—Schmidt 5 run (Charles kick), 7:44. CM 45-6.
Team Statistics
P CM
First downs 10 21
Rushes-yards 21-minus 24 49-392
Comp-att-int 11-18-1 2-2-0
Total offense 107 420
Penalties 7-50 10-101
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Parkersburg, Hartshorn 4-21, Fleming 3-minus 1, Williams 3-minus 4, Singer 4-minus 10, Parsons 7-minus 30. Cabell Midland, Fetty 17-150, Schmidt 14-90, Moran 11-87, Wolfe 5-43, Grace 2-22.
PASSING — Parkersburg, Parsons 11-18-1, 131. Cabell Midland, Wolfe 1-1-0, 8; Smith 1-1-0, 20.
RECEIVING — Parkersburg, Singer 6-82, Ice 4-36, Fleming 1-13. Cabell Midland, Schmidt 1-20, Moran 1-8.