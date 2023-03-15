Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

20230222 mu bball 04.jpg
Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey (24) throws down a dunk as the Herd takes on James Madison during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Feb. 22 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Va.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — There is still one accolade that Marshall fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey can add to his resume.

Earlier this week, Kinsey was named one of 30 finalists for the Lou Henson Award, given annually to the nation’s top mid-major player. He was one of two finalists in the Sun Belt Conference, joining Austin Crowley.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

