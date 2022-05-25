HUNTINGTON — The Marshall women’s basketball team added a dynamic in-state player to the roster Friday afternoon.
Abby Beeman, a transfer from Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, has decided to stay in the state and join the Thundering Herd. Beeman was an All-American at the Division II level.
The pickup is a big one for head coach Tony Kemper and the Herd, who are tasked with replacing a hefty amount of production from one season ago.
Marshall’s top four leading scorers won’t return next year following Savannah Wheeler’s transfer and the graduation of Lorelei Roper, Aaliyah Dunham and Brianah Ferby.
In three seasons at Shepherd, Beeman averaged 19.4 points, 7.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds. As a freshman she ended the year with 592 points and netted 628 as a junior last season on her way to being named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
Beeman, a Ridgeley, West Virginia, native, helped guide the Rams to the second round of the NCAA Division II women’s tournament, where they suffered a 82-70 loss to eventual national champion Glenville State College after defeating No. 4 seed Gannon in the first round.
Additionally, Beeman was a first-team D2 Conference Commissioners Association All-Region choice, named to the Atlantic Regional All-Tournament Team, a third-team D2CCA All-American and named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.