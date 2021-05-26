Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

John Blankenship

HAMLIN — Lincoln County basketball standout John Blankenship has added one final accomplishment during his career in blue-and-white as the senior was named to the Honorable Mention list on the Class AAA All-State team.

The 6-foot-6, 165-pounder saw his final high school season cut short by a fracture of a metatarsal bone in his right foot that caused him to miss nine games and play hurt for a couple before he knew what had actually occurred.

He still was able to come back and play in the final several games of the season and averaged 18 points and 7 rebounds on one leg in 2021. The shooter averaged double figures in scoring throughout his high school career for the head coach Rodney Plumley’s Panthers.

Blankenship has signed a letter of intent to continue his basketball career at the University of Charleston.

Here is the entire Class AAA All-State Team as voted on by the WV Sportswriters Association:

First team

Braden Chapman Shady Spring 6-1 Soph.

Cole Chapman Shady Spring 6-0 Soph.

Devin Hatfield Herbert Hoover 6-1 Jr.

Jaelin Johnson Fairmont Senior 6-4 Sr.

Bryson Lucas (Capt) Robert C. Byrd 6-5 Sr.

J.C. Maxwell Wheeling Central 6-3 Sr.

Ryan Reasbeck Wheeling Central 6-3 Jr.

Jaidyn West Notre Dame 5-11 Jr.

Second team

Hunter Bush Point Plesant 6-2 Sr.

Zycheus Dobbs Fairmont Senior 6-3 Fr.

Todd Duncan (Capt) Shady Spring 6-1 Sr.

Jarron Glick Logan 6-0 Jr.

Drew Keckley Hampshire 6-2 Sr.

Gavin Kennedy Robert C. Byrd 6-0 Sr.

Ryan Maier Grafton 5-9 Jr

Kolton Painter Nitro 6-1 Jr.

Honorable Mention

Ethan Blackburn, Westside; Dylan Blake, PikeView; John Blankenship, Lincoln County; Zack Bolen, Independence; Reece Carden, Scott; Praise Chukwudozie, North Marion; Anthony Cross, Weir; Indy Eades, Midland Trail; Joel Hawkins, Philip-Barbour; Jaedan Holstein, Shady Spring; Gavin Jackson, Trinity Christian; Jordan James, Liberrty-Harrison; Luke Johnson, Ripley; Tyler Kelly, Weir; Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Cam Manns, Shady Spring; Michael McKinney, Independence; Tariq Miller, North Marion; Rylee Nicholas, Nicholas County; Gage Patterson, Oak Glen; Mitchell Price, Elkins; Daniel Reed, Westside; Eli Robertson, Herbert Hoover; Zack Snyder, Lincoln; Kobey Taylor-Williams, PikeView; Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central; Joseph Udoh, Nitro;Cavin White, Scott; Garrett Williamson, Logan

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

