DSC_7818.JPG

The 2022 Lincoln County Panther soccer squad and coaching staff recently posed for a team photo.

 Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County boys soccer program is under new guidance in 2022 as J.J. Napier was promoted from assistant to head coach.

Napier is taking over for former Panther mentor Duane Estep who resigned after leading LC to a 5-12-1 record in his lone season as head coach.

