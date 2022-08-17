HAMLIN — The Lincoln County boys soccer program is under new guidance in 2022 as J.J. Napier was promoted from assistant to head coach.
Napier is taking over for former Panther mentor Duane Estep who resigned after leading LC to a 5-12-1 record in his lone season as head coach.
“We got right at 13 kids this year, I know that’s a small number but these 13 kids are nothing but heart and hustle, Napier said. “They are a great group of young men to be around and they really put the emphasis on the word team. They are already coming together and messing good, I can’t see nothing but good things from my team this year.”
Napier’s roster this season is heavy with upperclassmen are he has five seniors and two seniors to go along with four sophomores and two freshman.
“Just about every one of my upperclassmen are good leaders,” Napier said. “They are all returning players and they’ve been passing along some information and helping these younger kids come along in practice.”
Assisting coach Napier this season are former LCHS soccer players Dylan Smith and Josh Adkins.
Napier says that while he would like to have a few more kids out to help with depth, he is still extremely excited for the potential of the Panthers this season.
“I’d like to have a few more kids out this year, but like I said, the 13 we have are all heart and hustle,” Napier said. “As a coach that gets me excited. That’s just something you can’t teach.”
The Panthers are scheduled to open the season on Aug. 23 against Grace Christian at Lions Club Field in Hamlin.
LINCOLN COUNTY BOYS’ SOCCER ROSTER
No. Name Gr.
6 Christian Burton 12
7 Ashton Burton 12
10 Blake Albright 12
0 Riley Cadd 12
22 Connor Ross 12
24 Brady Napier 11
15 Anthony Bias 11
9 Garrett Vinson 10
23 Ethan McNeely 10
5 Brady Little 10
1 Derrick Adkins 10
8 Neil Bragg 9
13 William Carter 9
LINCOLN COUNTY BOYS’ SOCCER SCHEDULE
08/23/22 5:30PM H — GRACE CHRISTIAN
08/29/22 6:00PM H — LOGAN
308/30/2 6:00PM H — CHAPMANVILLE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL
09/01/22 5:00PM A — CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN
09/06/22 7:00PM A — ST. ALBANS HIGH SCHOOL
09/08/22 TBD A — HERBERT HOOVER
09/10/22 2:00PM A — MIDLAND TRAIL HIGH SCHOOL
09/13/22 6:00PM A — CHAPMANVILLE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL
09/15/22 7:00PM A — SISSONVILLE
09/17/22 12:00PM H- INDEPENDENCE
09/20/22 6:00PM A — LOGAN
09/22/22 7:00PM H — CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN
09/27/22 7:30PM H — MINGO CENTRAL
09/29/22 6:00PM H — SCOTT
10/04/22 6:00PM H — POCA
10/06/22 6:00PM H — SISSONVILLE
10/11/22 6:00PM A — SCOTT
10/13/22 6:00PM A — MINGO CENTRAL
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.