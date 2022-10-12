HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s starting quarterback is not expected to miss time, despite not returning in the second half of a win over Gardner-Webb last week after suffering an injury in the second quarter.
With under two minutes left in the first half, Henry Colombi left the pocket to escape pressure and was caught from behind by Bulldogs’ defensive lineman Ty French while rolling to his left.
French knocked the ball loose from the quarterback’s hands as he took him to the ground, driving Colombi’s left knee into the turf in the process. Once Colombi got back to the sideline, trainers took him into the medical tent for examination.
“I just got rolled up on,” Colombi said after the game. “I don’t remember exactly, but there was a guy behind me and he just rolled up on me. I think I was more scared than anything.”
With help from trainers, the sixth-year senior made his way to the locker room as Cam Fancher stood in for him for the remainder of the Thundering Herd’s final possession before halftime.
“I think I was more scared than anything at the time,” Colombi said. “I’ve had knee issues in the past so I didn’t want to redo something like that.”
Colombi didn’t return in the second half, though he stayed dressed and ready, helmet in hand. Marshall head coach Charles Huff said it was his decision to keep the starter out of the game, not because he couldn’t play but that it wasn’t necessary.
“He could have came back, actually he wanted to but I told him there was no need for what we were doing,” Huff said. “If we were going to have to go and win (the game) with a drive then you’d have to make a decision, but with the way we were doing it, handing it off to grind it out and get the game moving along, we thought it was best to keep him out.”
Fancher threw a dozen passes in the second half, but the Herd ran the ball on 37 plays in the third and fourth quarters combined. Fancher, a redshirt freshman, completed seven of those throws, but Marshall seemed content to stick to the running game.
Marshall will play a second consecutive home game, welcoming Louisiana into Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Colombi said he expects to play without limitations in that contest.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.