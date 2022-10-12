Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20220915 mu football 18.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi warms up before a drive as the Herd takes on Notre Dame on Sept. 10 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Marshall defeated Notre Dame 26-21.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s starting quarterback is not expected to miss time, despite not returning in the second half of a win over Gardner-Webb last week after suffering an injury in the second quarter.

With under two minutes left in the first half, Henry Colombi left the pocket to escape pressure and was caught from behind by Bulldogs’ defensive lineman Ty French while rolling to his left.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Recommended for you