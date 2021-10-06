HAMLIN — When the 2021 Lincoln County football schedule was released, one game caught the eye of Panther fans.
That game is now here as local rival Hurricane Redskins will be making a trip to Lions Club Field in Hamlin this Friday night to face off with Lincoln County for the first time since 2008.
The game is highly anticipated as two schools are only separated by a measly 20 miles. The game is also important in the WVSSAC Class AAA Playoff Ratings as both Hurricane and Lincoln County enter the week seven matchup with a 3-3 record and are firmly in the Class AAA playoff hunt.
The Redskins and head coach Jeremy Taylor are coming off of back-to-back wins after they started the regular season with a 1-3 record.
A week ago, Hurricane traveled to Parkersburg and defeated the Big Reds in a 42-30 shootout.
In that win, QB Ismael Borrero completed 9-10 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 72 yards on six carries and two more scores.
The other two wins on the season for Hurricane was a 54-8 win over St. Albans and a 48-10 victory over Winfield in the season opener.
The Panthers and head coach Bradley Likens will be looking to get back on track as they are coming off of two straight losses, including a 38-6 defeat a week ago at Raceland.
Lincoln County will once again rely on the legs of senior Isaiah Smith to make big plays on offense after he ran for 121 yards and scored the lone TD for his team a week ago on an 89 yard sprint.
Through six games Smith has ran the ball 96 times for 934 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He has also added 10 catches, 237 yards, and two scores receiving to lead in that category and has two punt returns for a touchdown.
Senior linebacker Nolan Shimp has already topped 100 total tackles in six games for the Panthers after his 15 against Raceland a week ago. Shimp now has 101 tackles, with six of those coming behind the line of scrimmage.
This will be the third all-time meeting between Lincoln County and Hurricane as the Redskins won the first two contests, 50-14 in 2007 and 54-26 in 2008.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Lions Club Field in Hamlin.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.