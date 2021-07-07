Hamlin, WV (25523)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.