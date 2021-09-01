HUNTINGTON — Lunch didn’t taste nearly as good for Huntington High’s football players this week.
The team’s lunchtime film sessions in a Huntington High classroom revolved around one film — the team’s 2020 loss to Parkersburg.
After a long week of watching their mistakes against the Big Reds, the Highlanders made sure that the weekend got off to a sweet start.
Huntington controlled the line of scrimmage offensively and forced Parkersburg into four turnovers while shutting down talented quarterback Bryson Singer in a 47-7 dismantling of the Big Reds on Friday at Bob Sang Stadium.
“They had to watch five straight days of them pounding salt in us last year,” Seals said. “We got our butts whooped up front on both sides last year and we took it personal. They didn’t like being in (Room) D144 and watching five straight days of the 2020 film. They hated it, and their pride was hurt a little bit. They were pissed off about the way they played last year in this game.”
Seals said last season’s disappointing 3-6 season was one which no one enjoyed, but served as the perfect fuel for a young team in the offseason program. He’s hoping it turns into victories in 2021.
“This team went through last year and realized how bad it sucked to lose,” Seals said. “The motivation is it’s like everybody forgot we’re Huntington High because we had one year that was untypical of us. Everybody has kind of written us off. We’ve used that as fuel and we’re going to continue to use that as fuel.”
That offseason program paid off on Friday night with the Highlanders physically wearing down the Big Reds at the line of scrimmage.
Huntington (1-0) rushed for 320 yards and had a 2-to-1 advantage in plays run, thanks to its offensive line, which continued to push the pile for chunks of yardage throughout the win.
“Offensive line-wise, you looked at a veteran group tonight,” Seals said. “Last year, they played that game and didn’t look very good. Now, you’ve got a group out there that’s played a lot of snaps, has a lot of continuity there. I thought they played well and we controlled the line of scrimmage.”
Parkersburg coach Mike Byus tipped his cap to the Highlanders, saying that the front of Huntington wore his team down.
“We executed for one series, and then we got tired,” Byus said. “The bottom line is they got a heck of a lot better than they were last year. They were quicker than we were, faster than we were and they were in better condition.”
The statement drive for the Highlanders’ offense came to open the second half. Leading 21-7, Huntington marched 66 yards in 13 plays before a 28-yard field goal from Johnny Aya-Ay that made it a three-score game.
Although it ended in a field goal, that drive seemed to break the spirit of the Big Reds, who followed offensively with three consecutive false starts before an interception. It started a string of four straight possession in the third quarter that ended in turnover — two interceptions, a fumbled kickoff return and a turnover on downs.
“That first drive in the third quarter was huge — six, seven minutes and I loved every minute of it because we were just running power football at them,” Seals said. “Our guys took last year personal, to be honest with you, and I’m glad they did.”
Byus said the physical fatigue worked on his team mentally.
“Basically, you go brain-dead when you get a little tired,” Byus said. “That’s mental toughness, and we’ve got to work on that.”
The game was billed as a battle of talented MSAC quarterbacks between Singer and Huntington’s Gavin Lochow, but that was a one-sided affair as Lochow accounted for four total touchdowns — two rushing, two passing — while Singer struggled to get going after the game’s first drive.
Lochow finished 11 of 17 for 127 yards and two scores while rushing for 85 yards on 14 carries and another two scores.
After Parkersburg took a 7-0 lead, Lochow led Huntington on a 10-play, 80-yard drive in which six different people touched the football. The drive ended with Lochow finding Nakyin Harrell on a 2-yard score to knot the game.
With the offensive line in front of them, Lochow joined rushers Curtis Jones and Amari Felder in a pick-your-poison running attack that had the Highlanders finish with three rushers over 75 yards. Jones led the way with 102 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries while Lochow added his 85 yards and Felder finished with 76 yards and a score on just six carries.
“There’s not just one dude,” Seals said. “We’ve got dudes all over the field.”
Parkersburg jumped to a 7-0 lead just two plays into the game as a long kickoff return by Anthony Ice led to a 24-yard touchdown pass from Singer to Carter King.
Singer’s first two carries of the game netted him 53 yards, but the Highlanders held him in check the rest of the way as he finished with 36 yards on 10 carries while going 3 of 6 for 37 yards with the touchdown to King and two interceptions.
Teams are going to focus on Singer and Byus knows his team must find a way to get others to step up.
“When you play us, you’re going to try to take Bryson away,” Byus said. “I understand it. That’s what I’d do. We keep telling them, ‘Step up and make plays.’ That’s what’s got to happen.”
That may become more difficult for the Big Reds as King was carted off the field in the second quarter due to a leg injury, leaving Parkersburg without one of its top playmakers for the foreseeable future.
Parkersburg finished with just 109 yards of total offense with four turnovers in the loss.
Huntington’s Khalief Tye picked off two passes on the evening for the Highlanders defense, who also got big efforts from David Bradshaw and Tyrees Smith.
PARKERSBURG 7 0 0 0 — 7
HUNTINGTON 7 14 23 3 — 47
P — Carter King 24 pass from Bryson Singer (Casey Stanley kick)
H — Nakyin Harrell 2 pass from Gavin Lochow (Johnny Aya-Ay kick)
H — Lochow 3 run (Aya-Ay kick)
H — Lochow 6 run (Aya-Ay kick)
H — Aya-Ay 28 FG
H — Curtis Jones 8 run (Aya-Ay kick)
H — Felder 4 run (Aya-Ay kick)
H — Felder 5 pass from Lochow (kick failed)
H — Aya-Ay 35 FG
Team stats
P H
Total yards 109 453
First downs 4 20
Rushes-Yards 18-50 45-320
Comp-Att-Int 8-14-3 11-17-1
Passing Yards 59 133
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 9-53 9-62
Individual stats
RUSHING: Parkersburg — Singer 10-36; Parsons 2-14; Snodgrass 3-5; King 1-(-2); McNemar 2-(-3). Huntington — Jones 16-102, TD; Lochow 14-85, 2 TDs; Felder 6-76, TD; Graves 4-40; Jackson 1-8; B. Jones 1-7; Dean 1-2; Harrell 2-0.
PASSING: Parkersburg — Bryson Singer 3 of 6, 37 yards, TD, 2 INTs; David Parsons 5 of 8 22 yards, INT. Huntington — Gavin Lochow 11 of 17, 127 yards, 2 TDs, INT; Brian Jones 1 of 3, 6 yards.
RECEIVING: Parkersburg — King 3-32, TD; Singer 1-8; Snodgrass 1-5; Hancock 1-5; Williams 1-5; McNemar 1-4. Huntington — Waynick 3-62; Harrell 5-47, TD; Felder 2-23, TD; Jones 1-8; Graves 1-6; Price 1-1.