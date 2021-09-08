HURRICANE — Huntington showed its prowess on both sides of the ball during Friday’s matchup at Hurricane.
The Highlanders (2-0) flourished on offense and frustrated Hurricane (1-1) on defense as they rolled to a 38-0 victory on Friday night.
Huntington came into Friday’s matchup having lost its last two games to Hurricane. The Highlanders were not denied Friday, outgaining the Redskins 504-164 while forcing three turnovers. Huntington coach Billy Seals was happy with the win but saw things to improve on.
“I saw inconsistency at times,” Seals said. “I thought the first quarter, we played well. Second quarter, we kind of didn’t pick up linebackers. But we went in, made adjustments at halftime, got up on them a little bit. We don’t accept playing average. Our kids are smart. A lot of credit to them.”
Huntington junior quarterback Gavin Lochow had a solid night on the ground and in the air. He completed 10 of his 14 passes for for 209 yards and two touchdowns and rushed the ball 12 times for 134 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore running back Curtis Jones Jr. got the start but left after the first half with an injury. He had five carries for 14 yards and a touchdown before going down. In his place, junior Amari Felder had a solid game, accumulating 146 yards and two touchdowns off 11 carries. Senior wide receiver Noah Waynick led the Highlanders in receiving as he pulled in three passes for 108 yards and a TD.
Hurricane won the coin toss and deferred the ball to the second half, giving Huntington the ball at its own 35 in the first quarter. It didn’t take long for the Highlanders to get on the board as they posted a six-play, 65-yard drive that was capped by a 7-yard touchdown run by Jones Jr.
After forcing the Redskins to go three-and-out and punt on the next drive, Lochow connected with Waynick for a 76-yard passing touchdown that put the Highlanders up 14-0.
The Highlanders then forced another stop on defense to regain possession and drove 46 yards, where they started the second quarter with a 26-yard field goal off the foot of Johnny Aya-Ay to make the score 17-0.
During Hurricane’s next possession, it looked as though the Redskins were going to be forced to punt the ball again when punter Lucas Rippetoe faked the punt and rushed 22 yards for a first down. Then, it looked like the Skins were putting something together offensively as quarterback Ismael Borrero completed a couple of passes to drive down the field. But on first down in Highlander territory, Borrero threw an interception to Zah’Trelious Jackson which thwarted the Redskins’ scoring chance.
In the second half, both teams struggled offensively to start the third quarter. After Lochow fumbled the ball away, Borrero gave it right back with his second interception of the game.
Then, a four-play, 55-yard drive — highlighted by Felder’s two carries for 54 yards — resulted in a one-yard rushing touchdown by Lochow. Huntington took a 24-0 lead after the extra point.
Felder wasn’t done there and in Huntington’s next possession, he rumbled for 66 yards and a score. Then, after another Hurricane turnover, Felder capped his night with a one-yard rushing touchdown and Huntington took a 38-0 lead that went final.
The shutout marked Huntington’s first since 2018 when the Highlanders defeated St. Albans 63-0.
“I thought we played hard and fast,” Seals said. “That’s the number one thing. Defense is about effort. We got 11 guys that bring great effort to the field. We gotta be better next week. We’re playing Midland and it’s just a different brand of football than what we’ve played the first two weeks offensively speaking.”
Huntington returns home to face Cabell Midland on Sept. 10 while Hurricane hits the road to take on George Washington on the same day. Both games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.