NEWTOWN — Despite the loss of three key seniors, excitement is still brewing around the basketball program this winter at Mingo Central according to fifth year head coach Stan Elkins.
“We had a lot of kids that had interest in coming out for the program this year, a couple of them I didn’t know was coming out and they made the team,” coach Elkins said. “We had 31 kids come out, so we had a lot of excitement about the season this year.”
Coach Elkins, who guided the Miners to 10 wins last season, said that that excitement has led to a good start to practices for the team.
“We’ve had a lot of energy in practice. I’ve been very pleased with the kids, they have been working as hard as they can,” Elkins said. “The thing that we have to do is we still have to improve mentally and understand what we are trying to accomplish on the defensive end and offensive end.”
Mingo said goodbye to their three leading scorers in Jarius Jackson, Preston Smith, and Justin May but they return several players who saw plenty of action last season and beyond.
Back at the lead guard slot is sophomore Matt Hatfield who averaged 6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1 steal a game a year ago as a freshman.
“Matt is a good up and coming sophomore, he just has to get a little more consistent with his shot,” Elkins said. “He’s got all of the moves, he can handle it, and he can finish around the rim. He’s been working hard and getting better every day at shooting. Once he’s able to knock down some shots he will be able to blow by some people and make some space to get some shots for other people.”
The leading scorer returning for Mingo Central is 6’3” small forward Jake Cline who averaged 7.8 points and 4.1 rebounds last season.
“Jake is really a good kid. He’s a great basketball player, but his character surpasses even that,” coach Elkins said. “He does everything that you ask him to do, and he’ll be one of our leaders on and off the floor this season.”
The only other senior on the roster this season for the Miners is guard Kyle Campbell, who has saw plenty of starting time in the blue-and-white. Campbell started his freshman, sophomore, and junior seasons as a guard but only played in a six games last season before having to leave the team due to personal reasons. He averaged over 5 points and 2 steals a game.
“Kyle has played a lot of basketball and started a lot of games for us” Elkins said. “He knows what to expect on the floor and we’re very glad to have him back.”
Junior sharp-shooter Ethan Thomason (4.3 ppg) is someone that coach Elkins expects to take a big step forward and be more of a contributor offensively this season for the Miners.
“We are going to depend upon Ethan to score the ball. I don’t think a lot of people will even recognize him this year, he’s trimmed down and really worked hard in the offseason,” Elkins said.
Elkins said that Thomasson is one of the many players that has taken advantage of the offseason conditioning program they offered this season that was ran by assistant coach Brian Hatfield.
Coming back out for the team after sitting out last season is junior Malaki Sheppard, who saw ample playing time as a freshman.
“Malaki Sheppard played his freshman year but sat out last year, he’s back out this year and is going to help us a lot handling the ball,” Elkins said. “He’s a big strong kid and can be a handful. We are going to depend on him on both ends of the floor, he’s very versatile.”
Also back on the team after missing his entire freshman season due to an injury is Kendan Trent.
“As an 8th grader when I watched the Middle School Tournament Kendan was one of the most exciting players there,” Elkins said. “He’s a good energy guy and really worked hard to get back to where he is now coming back from a dislocated shoulder that required surgery. We’re glad to have him back.”
Junior Chris Ross, who played QB for the Miners in the fall, came out for the basketball team this year and is competing for playing time along with fellow QB Caden Porter. Porter averaged nine minutes a game last season as a freshman or Mingo.
Sophomore Brody Dotson is another guy that is working to earn some minutes this season according to Elkins as he played a lot of JV for the Miners as a freshman and has shown improvements coming into this season.
“We’ll probably play about 8 guys this year. We’re not very big so we’re hoping to be able to put some pressure on the ball and take advantage of our quickness and depth,” Elkins said.
Mingo Central’s schedule will once again be a tough one as they play home-and-homes with Logan, Chapmanville, Bluefield, Wyoming East, Westside, Lincoln County, Tug Valley, Man, and others. The Miners are also set to play two days in the annual Hatfield McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse.
“Last year our strength of schedule was in the top five for Class AA,” coach Elkins said. “Our schedule hasn’t changed any. We’ll have our hands full and have to be ready to play every night.”
2022-23 Mingo Central Boys Basketball Schedule
Dec. 9 LINCOLN COUNTY 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10 at Tolsia 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13 CHAPMANVILLE 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 16 at Logan 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 20 at Man 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 27 at Westside 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 30 BLUEFIELD 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 3 LOGAN 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 6 WYOMING EAST 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 10 at River View 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 17 TUG VALLEY 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21 at Bluefield 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 24 WESTSIDE 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 27 at Wyoming East 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 TOLSIA 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 31 MAN 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 3 Hatfield/McCoy Shootout at Williamon Fieldhouse TBA
Feb. 4 Hatfield McCoy Shootout at Williamson Fieldhouse TBA
Feb. 7 at Tug Valley 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10 at Lincoln County 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 14 RIVER VIEW 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18 at Chapmanville 7:30 p.m.
2022-23 Mingo Central Boys Basketball Roster
Number Name Gr.
0 Brody Dotson So.
2 Chris Ross Jr.
3 Matthew Hatfield So.
4 Malaki Sheppard Jr.
10 Caden Porter So.
12 Jake Cline Sr.
13 Ethan Thomason Jr.
14 Khoner Bradford Jr.
22 Tyler Lester Jr.
24 Kendan Trent So.
30 Zander Phillips Fr.
32 Xaveour Marcum Fr.
33 Logan Barker Fr.
34 Keziah Joplin Fr.
35 Chris Baisden So.
40 Mason Hatfield Jr.
42 Kyron Robertson So.
44 Gavin Vernatter Jr.