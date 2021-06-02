HUNTINGTON — Several factors loomed to spoil Huntington High baseball Senior Day, but none did, as the Highlanders beat Lincoln County 8-6 on Thursday at Cook-Holbrook Field.
In addition to the emotions that come with the seniors’ final regular-season home game, HHS (22-6) was coming off a late-night 6-5 loss to Hurricane in the Mountain State Athletic Conference in Charleston on Wednesday.
Adding to the potential distractions was a 4 p.m. college signing featuring seniors Gabe Carter, Braeden Gaul and Justin Legg.
“Coming off a big game last night, I thought we might have a letdown,” Huntington High coach John Dennison said, with a grin. “Carter settled down, though, and the big thing was our bats came alive.”
Carter gave up three runs in the first inning as Trace Adkins and Eli Brogan sandwiched doubles around a Braden Harless single to begin the game. Harless’ hit drove in Adkins. Gabe Bates then smacked a sacrifice fly to plate Harless. Drew McCloud’s singled knocked in Brogan.
That’s all the damage the Panthers (14-6) did until a three-run seventh.
In between, the Highlanders scored eight times, including matching Lincoln County’s three runs in the first. Lucas Conn tripled in Braden Shepherd and Braeden Gaul, then scored on a base hit by Carter Williams.
Huntington High added three more runs in the second as Trent Dearth doubled, stole third and scored on an error, then Conn singled in Legg and Shepherd.
In the fourth, Conn hit into a fielder’s choice to score Legg, and Shepherd came home on a fly out by Williams.
“I’m very happy for them,” Dennison said of his seven seniors, all of whom started Thursday and were taken out one by one to ovations from the crowd. “This is a good group of special guys. They bought in to what we’re doing, which is proven by 22 wins.”
Williams pitched five innings, allowing six hits, striking out six and walking none, to earn the win. Conn went 2 for 4 with five runs batted in.
Williams drove in two runs. Shepherd walked in all four of his plate appearances. Gaul walked twice and was hit by a pitch. HHS drew eight walks and one hit batter.
Adkins and Harless each went 2 for 4 for Lincoln County.
Huntington High returns to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday, entertaining Spring Valley in a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament game.
LINCOLN COUNTY 300 000 3 — 3 8 2
HUNTINGTON HIGH 330 200 x — 8 5 1
Bates, Adkins (4) and McCloud; Carter, Smith (6), Austin (7) and Gaul, Shouldis.
Hitting: (LC) Adkins 2-4 2B, Harless 2-4, Brogan 2B; (HH) Conn 2-4 3B 5 RBI, Williams 2 RBI, Dearth 2B.