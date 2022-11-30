Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

6F2A1253.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall men’s soccer coach Chris Grassie jumps into the arms of Herd goalkeeper Oliver Semmle after Marshall’s win in penalty kicks over No. 1 Clemson in the 2020 NCAA men’s soccer tournament in Cary, N.C. Semmle had two key saves in PKs to key the Herd’s win.

 tyler able | For The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The end result of the match was never in question when Marshall and Virginia entered a penalty kick shootout after 110 minutes of soccer that ended in a 1-1 gridlock.

That confidence, in particular, was because of who was standing in the net for the Herd.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Recommended for you