HOUSTON, Texas — It wasn’t so long ago that fourth quarters were a problem for Marshall’s women’s basketball team.
Now, Marshall head coach Tony Kemper has seen his team flourish in late-game situations.
Marshall scored the first 17 points of the fourth quarter on Saturday afternoon, using the play of point guard Aaliyah Dunham and the hustle of reserve forward Alexis Johnson to earn a 66-53 win over Rice at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas.
“That’s how you win games in basketball,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “Many, many times, it’s going to be very tight in the fourth quarter.”
Marshall trailed by five entering the fourth quarter, but Dunham took over for the Herd en route to a 17-point, seven-assist performance.
“Aaliyah Dunham kept us in the game in the first half when many parts were not very good,” Kemper said. “She was just tremendous.”
After a pair of free throws pulled the Herd within a point, Dunham found Alexis Johnson and Brianah Ferby on full-court passes for layups that gave the Herd the lead for good.
Johnson later knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key during the run and was critical in rebounding late to help the Herd to the win.
“Alexis Johnson was just great in the fourth quarter,” Kemper said.
Marshall’s defense, which had been touched up early in the game, once again provided strength in the second half, limiting the Owls to 14 second-half points, which included just one field goal in the fourth quarter.
Marshall (9-5, 4-1 C-USA) did nt allow a fourth-quarter basket until there was 3:37 left in the game.
“For whatever reason, we got after them in the fourth quarter and it just snowballed on them,” Kemper said.
Early on, things did not look like they would go Marshall’s way.
Rice jumped out to an 11-0 run after a first quarter in which they shot 75 percent from the floor.
The Rice lead was as many as 13 late in the second quarter until Marshall went on a big run that included a steal and 3-point play with :01 left in the second quarter that cut the deficit to 39-35 at the break.
Wheeler’s 3-point play helped her eclipse 1,000 points in her Marshall career, but more importantly, it got the Herd into the locker room with a slim deficit.
“It definitely gave us momentum,” Wheeler said.
Kennedi Colclough also had a solid performance for the Herd, finishing with 16 points. Wheeler added 13 in the win.
Rice (5-6, 0-3 C-USA) was led by Destiny Jackson, who scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.