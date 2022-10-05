Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — By all accounts, the Marshall men’s soccer team stuffed the stat sheet against Coastal Carolina but failed to score in a 0-0 draw in Conway, South Carolina, on Thursday evening.

The result moved Marshall to 5-1-2 on the season and they remain unbeaten in Sun Belt Conference play with a win over West Virginia and draws against Kentucky and CCU.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

