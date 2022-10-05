HUNTINGTON — By all accounts, the Marshall men’s soccer team stuffed the stat sheet against Coastal Carolina but failed to score in a 0-0 draw in Conway, South Carolina, on Thursday evening.
The result moved Marshall to 5-1-2 on the season and they remain unbeaten in Sun Belt Conference play with a win over West Virginia and draws against Kentucky and CCU.
Marshall took 16 shots to the Chanticleers’ three, doubled Coastal Carolina shots on goal and took five corner kicks to just one from their opposition, but never got a ball past CCU goal keeper Joey Bartrouni, who made four saves on the evening.
Milo Yosef led Marshall in shots taken with four, Matthew Bell and Adam Aoumaich took three each, and Taimu Okiyoshi, Vinny Fernandes and Gabriel Alves each shot twice.
Coastal Carolina (3-3-3, 0-0-2) went nearly 70 minutes before they attempted their first shot, which was taken on a set piece just outside the 18-yard box after a foul was called against Collin Mocyunas in the 69th minute.
Eythor Kjartansson sent the shot to the bottom left corner of the net, where it was knocked back out by the Herd’s Oliver Semmle, who left Conway with his third shutout in seven games this season.
A final Marshall push in the closing minutes came up empty, including a free kick in the final 10 seconds on which the Herd generated a pair of shots that missed high and wide.
Marshall is back in action Tuesday at Hoops Family Field, when they welcome Robert Morris to Huntington for a 7:15 p.m. first kick.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.