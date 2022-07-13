ASHLAND, Ky. — For Christian Villers, a plan used to mean Xs and Os drawn on a white board before a basketball game.
Now it means something greater.
Villers, a 24-year-old former Ashland High School basketball star and Marshall University player, has written a book called “Divine Plan.” The book encourages readers to follow Jesus Christ’s plan for their lives. Villers said God inspired him to write the book.
“God gave me the opportunity to talk with people from Ashland to Australia who were struggling with anxiety and anger,” Villers said. “They told me how much these messages helped them. A lady from New York said for the last six years she has struggled getting a relationship with God. After our conversation, she was inspired to make things right. That’s when I knew God was using this to point them to Jesus.”
“Divine Plan” was the name of a Christian apparel company Villers started. Becoming an author wasn’t what he envisioned.
“The clothing looked great, it was comfortable and it shared the Gospel message,” he said. “God, though, had a bigger plan than I did. It was a segue to talk to a lot of people about the Gospel. I used it to lead people to Jesus.”
Villers said the 19-chapter, 214-page book is designed to help people live a life of significance for God. It is available on Amazon.com for $17.99 in paperback and $9.99 on Kindle.
Villers said he hopes the book will have a significant impact, particularly on young adults, but added that people of any age can benefit from it.
People are deceived into chasing followers on social media, chasing money,” Villers said. “In I John of the Bible, we see that all that will pass away. You’re alive, so you have a purpose. The 15-year-old in California or the 90-year old here still has time to live a significant life for Jesus.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.