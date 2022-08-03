Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University football coach Charles Huff picked up another commitment from the 2023 recruiting class. This time, it was one of the top-ranked defensive linemen in the Bluegrass State.

Beni Tshita, a 6-foot-3, 243-pound defensive end, who is getting ready to begin his senior season at Dupont Manual High School in Louisville, Kentucky, announced his decision to commit to the Thundering Herd on social media Friday afternoon.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags

Recommended for you