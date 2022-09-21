HUNTINGTON — Five straight non-conference home games highlight Marshall’s men’s basketball schedule, which was finalized Thursday with the announcement of the non-conference slate.
Marshall will open its 2022-23 season in Charlotte against Queens University on Nov. 7 before returning to Huntington for its home opener against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 14.
After a Nov. 17 contest at Miami (Ohio), Marshall has five straight home dates in the non-conference slate, including two against regional rivals.
Those games are Coppin State (Nov. 19), Chicago State (Nov. 21), Morehead State (Nov. 26), Akron (Nov. 30) and Ohio (Dec. 3).
A mini-Pittsburgh road trip with games at Duquesne (Dec. 8) and Robert Morris (Dec. 10) precedes a road contest at UNC-Greensboro (Dec. 13) before Marshall packs in another four straight home dates — two final non-conference games and two Sun Belt contests — during a stretch in which seven of eight games are at Cam Henderson Center.
Marshall will close out its non-conference slate with a Dec. 17 contest against Toledo and a Dec. 19 contest against Glenville State. Following the Christmas break, Marshall starts league play in the Sun Belt Conference with a home weekend against Appalachian State (Dec. 29) and James Madison (Dec. 31) to finish 2022.
Once 2023 starts, it is a full Sun Belt schedule. After a road date at Georgia Southern (Jan. 5), Marshall has three games in Huntington against Coastal Carolina (Jan. 7), Southern Miss (Jan. 12) and Old Dominion (Jan. 14).
A southwest swing puts the Herd at Texas State and Arkansas State on Jan. 19 and Jan. 21, respectively, before a home weekend ends January with Louisiana-Monroe (Jan. 26) and Georgia State (Jan. 28) visiting Huntington for the first time.
Marshall starts February with four straight league road contests: App State (Feb. 2), Louisiana (Feb. 4), Coastal Carolina (Feb. 9) and Georgia State (Feb. 11).
The final home weekend is Feb. 16-18, when Marshall hosts Georgia Southern and Troy. The Herd wraps up the regular season on a Virginia road swing at James Madison and Old Dominion on Feb. 22 and 24, respectively.
Marshall’s two exhibition games are Oct. 28 against University of Charleston and Nov. 2 against University of Pikeville. Both will be at Cam Henderson Center.
