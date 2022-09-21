Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Five straight non-conference home games highlight Marshall’s men’s basketball schedule, which was finalized Thursday with the announcement of the non-conference slate.

Marshall will open its 2022-23 season in Charlotte against Queens University on Nov. 7 before returning to Huntington for its home opener against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 14.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

