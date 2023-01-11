Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Georgia Southern didn’t make a field goal over the final three minutes and 17 seconds of the game, but still prevailed with an 81-76 win over visiting Marshall on Thursday evening at Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia.

On a night when hot shooting helped the Eagles build a double-digit lead, the Herd battled back to within a possession in the second half but its effort was too little, too late as the team lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

