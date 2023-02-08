Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Appalachian State led twice, but only for a combined 32 seconds.

In a nutshell, that’s how the night went at the Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina, as the Marshall men’s basketball team found an answer for every Mountaineer run on its way to a 66-58 win Thursday night.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

