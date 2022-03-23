Herd baseball falls to FIU, 11-3 HD Media Mar 23, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MIAMI — Marshall’s baseball team couldn’t find the same magic on Saturday as it did in winning the Conference USA opener on Friday night.FIU scored eight runs in the second inning and never looked back in an 11-3 win over Marshall on Saturday. The win tied the series at one leading into Sunday’s rubber match at noon.On Friday, Marshall earned an 11-3 win over the Panthers to open C-USA play.Things appeared to be going in the same direction on Saturday as the Thundering Herd jumped out to an early 3-0 advantage on FIU.However, the Panthers roughed up Marshall starter Patrick Copen in the second inning, scoring eight runs, highlighted by a grand slam from Robert Sotolongo that gave FIU the lead for good.The momentum swing also took its toll on Marshall’s offensive output as FIU pitching limited Marshall to just three hits over its final seven at-bats.Travis Sankovich finished with two hits, including a single in the first that scored two runs as the Herd got off to a strong start.Marshall left 12 on base. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Herd softball swept by UAB in C-USA opener Herd baseball falls to FIU, 11-3 Lincoln County softball and baseball squads pose for team photo Lincoln Journal welcomes Adkins to staff Baseball plans multi-sport facility Lincoln PSD declared ‘distressed’ utility Cuts again anticipated for upcoming school year LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.