HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s baseball team let a win over Rice slip through its fingers on Saturday afternoon.
The Thundering Herd made sure not to do the same thing on Sunday.
Marshall got three-plus innings of no-hit relief from Carter Lyles and a timely RBI double from Daniel Carinci to score Kyle Schaefer in the bottom of the eighth inning to earn a 5-4 win over Rice on Sunday at George T. Smailes Field.
With the win, Marshall moves to 12-11-1 on the season and 2-4 in Conference USA.
Lyles came on in the top of the sixth inning in relief of starter Zac Addkison with the bases loaded and got the Herd out of a jam that kept the game tied at 4.
That was the start of 10 straight batters retired for Lyles to end the game.
Marshall jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Rice after plating a pair of runs in the first and following with a run in the third.
However, Rice got one run in the fourth before scoring three on Addkison in the top of the fifth to take a 4-3 lead.
Marshall knotted the game in the bottom of the fifth when Ryan Leitch singled to score Luke Edwards.
Leitch, who finished 3-for-4 for Marshall, also scored a pair of runs — both coming on RBI hits from Cole Williams.
Williams started the scoring with a single to score Leitch in the first, then crossed the plate himself on a Travis Sankovich single.
Williams’ double plated Leitch in the third.
Marshall returns to action at 3 p.m. on Tuesday against in-state rival West Virginia at George T. Smailes Field.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.