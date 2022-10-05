Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BLOX Marshall Herd athletics logo.jpg

BLOX Marshall Herd athletics logo.jpg

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University intended to honor a championship team Saturday, but a family reunion broke out.

Members of the Thundering Herd’s 1992 NCAA Division I-AA national championship football team were recognized during Marshall’s victory over Gardner-Webb at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Players and coaches greeted one another with hugs and smiles at the M Club pavilion outside the stadium two hours before kickoff.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Recommended for you