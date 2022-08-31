Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — The quarterback competition at Marshall has ended.

Henry Colombi, a sixth-year transfer from Texas Tech, will start for the Thundering Herd in the season opener against Norfolk State on Sept. 3. Cam Fancher, a redshirt freshman, will be second on the depth chart.

Luke Creasy is a sports reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Recommended for you