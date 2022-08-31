HUNTINGTON — The quarterback competition at Marshall has ended.
Henry Colombi, a sixth-year transfer from Texas Tech, will start for the Thundering Herd in the season opener against Norfolk State on Sept. 3. Cam Fancher, a redshirt freshman, will be second on the depth chart.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff said Fancher’s improvement in the offseason made the competition close, but the coaching staff was “going with experience.”
The two entered preseason camp as the front-runners for the starting job and showed different skill sets and flashes of potential throughout the practice sessions, but Colombi’s prior experience gave him an advantage that helped him excel, even while learning a new system.
Colombi played in seven games as the quarterback for Texas Tech last season, completing 95 of his 148 passes (64.2%) for five touchdowns and five interceptions. In the four seasons where he has seen playing time, two each with the Red Raiders and Utah State, Colombi has thrown for a combined 2,816 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 67% career completion percentage.
Since his arrival at Marshall, he’s impressed the coaching staff with his demeanor and work ethic as he enters his sixth and final year of college football.
“He has done everything that we’ve asked him to do, and more, as far as extra film work, learning the system, getting with the guys in the summer and doing the things that the quarterback of the team does,” Huff said during a press conference.
With each passing day, Colombi said Marshall has felt a little more like home, and he continues to develop relationships with teammates, in particular with players on the offensive side of the ball.
“Every week that you are out here, every week that you’re running the offense, is another opportunity to get more comfortable in the system and to continue to build chemistry with the receivers, the (offensive) line and the running backs,” Colombi said. “I’m excited to move forward.”
Huff said the competition between Fancher and Colombi was a close one, and delayed making a final decision until the conclusion of Monday’s practice, where he allowed each to run a two-minute 7-on-7 drill and gave them full control of the offense, including play calling.
The coaching staff looked at all aspects of the quarterback decision before awarding the job to Colombi, and while offensive coordinator Clint Trickett said experience did play a factor, the starting job would go to the individual who put Marshall in the best position to be competitive.
“There is an experience factor that does play into it, but ultimately it’s going to be whatever is best for the team, what’s best for our offense, what’s best for Marshall University as a whole,” Trickett said. “We’re not going to put anyone out there that isn’t the best quarterback for this university.”
The start against Norfolk State will be the 10th of Colombi’s career. The previous nine occurred at Texas Tech after the first three years of his career were spent as the primary backup at Utah State.
“It felt like a few weeks ago that we had 100 days left, and now it’s 14. When you’re in this process, it flies by,” Colombi said during Marshall’s Fan Day on Aug. 20. “We’re excited to be (so close) to getting back on the field.”
