Harts Middle School picked up big wins over in-county rivals Duval and Guyan Valley this past week as they won the 2021 Lincoln County Holiday Tournament and improved their season record to 8-0.
The Lions defeated Guyan Valley 44 to 33 in the championship game on Dec. 28 to claim bragging rights for Lincoln County.
Brayden Strange led Harts in scoring with 12 points while Austin Adkins followed with 10 and Clovis Walker narrowly missed double-figures finishing with nine.
Welsey Watts was next on the scoresheet with five points, Benji and Dawson Adkins chipped in three apiece, and Alex Toney scored two to round out the scoring for Harts.
One day prior, Harts had their way with the Yellowjackets of Duval as they came away with the win by a final score of 54-18.
Wesley Watts led the Lions in scoring on the night as he dropped a double-double finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Austin Adkins and Brayden Strange also reached double-figures as they scored 12 apiece while Clovis Walker finished with seven, Alex Toney had six, and Dawson Adkins tallied two to round out the scoring for the Lions.
Harts also picked up a big win back on Dec. 16 as they traveled to play Boone County foe Sherman and came away with the 46-19 win.
Watts recorded another double-double in this contest finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five steals. Austin Adkins joined him in double-figures with 15.
Strange was next on the scoresheet with eight point while Benji Adkins followed him with five points to go with six rebounds and seven assists. Toney pitched in two points to round out the scoring for Harts.
