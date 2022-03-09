VAN — The Harts Middle School boys’ basketball team closed out the season with the Lincoln Boone Conference Tournament championship as the Lions defeated Guyan Valley, 38-35, on Saturday at Van.
Harts battled back from a six-point halftime deficit to win the title.
The Lions closed out the season with a 16-4 record.
Harts also won the regular season conference title.
“I’m super proud of this team,” Harts coach Bradley Vance said. “They never quit fighting all season. I’m really going to miss this group. They really left everything on the floor in the second half against Guyan Valley.”
Brayden Strange had a double-double for Harts with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Wesley Watts had 10 points and nine boards.
Dawson Adkins added six points for the Lions, while Austin Adkins and Benji Adkins had four points each. Alex Toney and Clovis Walker netted two points apiece.
“Dawson Adkins hit the front end of a one-and-one to give us a three-point lead with seven seconds left. He had ice in his veins,” Coach Vance said.
Eli Smith led Guyan Valley with 18 points. Grayson Ellis had 10, Blade Adkins was next with three points while Cooper Montgomery and David Stephens scored two apiece.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com