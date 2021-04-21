HUNTINGTON — Marshall softball’s Senior Day had plenty of excitement and plenty of runs on Saturday at Dot Hicks Field.
Marshall was one out away from being swept on Senior Day, but the timely hitting of Saige Pye and Aly Harrell gave Marshall an 8-7 win in nine innings in the second game to help the Herd secure a split on the weekend and at least a split in the series.
Harrell finished 4 for 5 in game two and saved her most important hit for last, doubling to left-center field with two outs in the ninth to score Paige Halliwill with the game-winning run.
It wasn’t the only clutch two-out hit Marshall got in the win.
Marshall trailed 7-5 in the seventh after Florida Atlantic plated three runs in the top of the inning, and the Herd was down to its last out.
However, Pye delivered a two-run double to right-center field, scoring Grace Chelemen and Rachel Pennington to knot the game and force extra innings.
The excitement came after Marshall took a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth on another Pye double that scored Harrell.
Harrell had broken a 1-all tie when she homered in the third inning to right-center field.
Florida Atlantic’s offense was held in check for much of the game until Myah Murray hit a three-run home run off Cailey Joyce to pull the Owls within 5-4.
The Owls then used a fielder’s choice, wild pitch and sacrifice fly to plate runs in the seventh to briefly take the lead before Pye’s double to tie things up.
It was the second wild affair between the teams on the day.
The teams combined for 19 runs in the first four innings, but Florida Atlantic was able to hold off the Herd in an 11-9 win.
The game featured six home runs combined and 21 total hits — 14 of which came from the Owls.
Pye was 2 for 4 with three RBI in the first game, while Sierra Huerta, Mya Stevenson and Kat Sackett each had home runs.
Stevenson had two home runs on the day, one in each game.
Prior to the game, Marshall honored its four seniors: Huerta, Blakely Burch, Laney Jones and Megan Stauffer.