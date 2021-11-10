HAMLIN — The Hamlin PK-8 soccer squad recently completed a successful season on the pitch in 2021.
The Bobcats were led by head coach Sean O’Donoghue and ran through their in-county competition as they finished 7-0 in county play and secured the Lincoln County Championship.
Hamlin was led in scoring in 2021 by 8th grade captain Kenzie Spence as she finished the campaign with 18 total goals. Julea Wade was next in goals scored with six, Zara O’Donoghue tallied three, and JD Roberts netted two.
In total, nine out of 20 members on the squad scored a goal in game action as Calleigh Verdoni, Gracie Ross, Chesney Little, Braxton Torres and Ethan Little each netted a goal apiece.
Goalie Brandon Slone was given the “golden glove” as he turned in four shutouts during the season.
Hamlin finished the 2021 season with a final record of 7-3 as they dropped their three out-of-county games to Lenore, Huntington Ignite and Eastern Greenbrier.
The Bobcats were also winners of the inaugural Lincoln/Boone Conference Championship.
2021 Hamlin Bobcats Roster
Eighth-graders
Zara O’Donoghue (captain)
Kenzie Spence (captain)
Gracie Ross (captain)
Julea Wade
Brooke Browning
William Carter
Dezmond Frye
Brandon Slone
Seventh-graders
Emma Black (captain)
Chesney Little
Calleigh Verdoni (junior captain)
Blake Goodson (junior captain)
JD Roberts
Ethan Little
Brianna Holley
Nate Linville
Tyler Dudley
Aivah Spence
Sixth-graders
Jake Roberts
Braxton Torres
2021 Hamlin Bobcats Schedule and Results
9/22 Duval 0 — Hamlin 2 (K. Spence (2))
9/29 Lenore 2 — Hamlin 1 (J. Wade)
10/2 Hamlin 0 — Eastern Greenbrier 10
10/6 Hamlin 2 — Harts 1 (K. Spence (2))
10/7 Hamlin 2 — Duval 0 (K. Spence (2))
10/9 Huntington Ignite 7 — Hamlin 0
10/13 GVMS 0 — Hamlin 8 (K. Spence (4), J. Wade (2), Z. O’Donoghue, E. Little)
10/14 Hamlin 5 — GVMS 1 (C. Little, Z. O’Donoghue (2), K. Spence (2))
10/20 Harts 0 — Hamlin 9 (K. Spence (3), J. Wade (2), JD Roberts (2), C. Verdoni, G. Ross)
10/21 GVMS 2 — Hamlin 5 (K. Spence (3), J. Wade, B. Torres)
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.