GUYAN VALLEY — The Guyan Valley girls basketball squad recently completed a dream season as they defeated Sherman 25-10 to claim the Inaugural Lincoln Boone Middle School Girls Championship and finish the 2021-2022 season with a perfect 17-0 record.
Guyan Valley head coach John Roy said that this season was special from the first practice with this group of girls, which consisted of ten 8th graders.
“It was special from the get go with these girls,” Guyan Valley coach John Roy said. “This group of girls have played together from the time they were 7 or 8 years old until now. We had 10 8th graders which allowed me to change girls in and out of the game and play different lineups...These girls came to work every day and worked hard in practice. Sometimes when you have a lot of success you tend to get a little bit laxed. But these girls just pushed each other to always show up and work hard. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
In the win over the Lady Tide in the championship game on Feb. 19, Guyan Valley struggled to get things going offensively early on in the game as they trailed 9-6 at halftime.
The Lady Wildcats turned up the heat defensively in the second half however as they held Sherman to just one point in the entire second half and they pulled away for the 15-point win.
“Sherman did a good job of slowing us down especially early on,” coach Roy said. “We scored a lot in transition during the year and they had a good game plan for us. But defensively we were just relentless, especially in the second half. After starting off kind of slow on offense it was our defense that got us back going.”
AJ Jeffers led the way in scoring for Guyan Valley as she finished with 11 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Chevelle Salmons, the teams leading scorer during the regular season was next on the scoresheet with five points while also grabbing six rebounds.
Anna Dial, Zailei Adkins, Abby Roy, and Jordan Fraley each finished with two points for the Lady Cats while Kiersten Ross rounded out the scoring with one point while grabbing six boards, blocking four shots, and picking up a pair of steals.
Melanie Estep and Maleigha Mullins led the way for Sherman with four points each.
Score by Quarters
GV: 2 4 5 14 — 25
S: 7 2 1 0 — 10
2021-2022 GUYAN VALLEY LADY WILDCATS ROSTER
8th AJ Jeffers (Captain)
8th Abby Roy (Captain)
8th Anna Dial (Captain)
8th Abbigail Bowen
8th Chevelle Salmons
8th Jordan Fraley
8th Gracie Fraley
8th Zailei Adkins
8th Kiersten Ross
8th Kelly Prichard
7th Rian Johnson
7th Layla Thompson
7th Lucie Thompson
7th Karlee Adkins
7th Olivia Smith
6th Kinley Bragg
6th Katelyn Bolen
Head Coach John Roy
Assistant Coach Mitch Vance
Assistant Coach Amanda Lawson
2021-2022 GUYAN VALLEY LADY WILDCATS SCHEDULE (17-0)
Dec. 6 at Duval 37-23 W
Dec. 7 at Buffalo (Wayne) 39-34 W
Dec. 10 at St. Joe 35-20 W
Dec. 13 at Harts 44-7 W
Dec. 18 Sherman 30-15 W
Dec. 27 Hamlin 40-24 W (County Christmas Tournament)
Dec. 28 Duval 33-8 W (County Christmas Tournament)
Jan. 4 Man 44-12 W
Jan. 27 Duval 33-13 W
Jan. 31 St. Joe 39-9 W
Feb. 7 Hamlin 38-18 W
Feb. 8 at Man 34-27 W
Feb. 10 at Sherman 25-10 W
Feb. 11 Harts 58-9 W
Feb. 14 at Hamlin 33-9 W
Feb. 17 Man 40-30 W (Lincoln Boone Tournament)
Feb. 19 Sherman 25-10 W (Lincoln Boone Tournament)