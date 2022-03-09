Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

FB_IMG_1646413414849.jpg

The Guyan Valley Lady Wildcats were all smiles after completing an undefeated season with a 25-10 win over Sherman in the Lincoln Boone Championship game on Saturday, Feb. 19.

 Facebook photo

GUYAN VALLEY — The Guyan Valley girls basketball squad recently completed a dream season as they defeated Sherman 25-10 to claim the Inaugural Lincoln Boone Middle School Girls Championship and finish the 2021-2022 season with a perfect 17-0 record.

Guyan Valley head coach John Roy said that this season was special from the first practice with this group of girls, which consisted of ten 8th graders.

“It was special from the get go with these girls,” Guyan Valley coach John Roy said. “This group of girls have played together from the time they were 7 or 8 years old until now. We had 10 8th graders which allowed me to change girls in and out of the game and play different lineups...These girls came to work every day and worked hard in practice. Sometimes when you have a lot of success you tend to get a little bit laxed. But these girls just pushed each other to always show up and work hard. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

In the win over the Lady Tide in the championship game on Feb. 19, Guyan Valley struggled to get things going offensively early on in the game as they trailed 9-6 at halftime.

The Lady Wildcats turned up the heat defensively in the second half however as they held Sherman to just one point in the entire second half and they pulled away for the 15-point win.

“Sherman did a good job of slowing us down especially early on,” coach Roy said. “We scored a lot in transition during the year and they had a good game plan for us. But defensively we were just relentless, especially in the second half. After starting off kind of slow on offense it was our defense that got us back going.”

AJ Jeffers led the way in scoring for Guyan Valley as she finished with 11 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Chevelle Salmons, the teams leading scorer during the regular season was next on the scoresheet with five points while also grabbing six rebounds.

Anna Dial, Zailei Adkins, Abby Roy, and Jordan Fraley each finished with two points for the Lady Cats while Kiersten Ross rounded out the scoring with one point while grabbing six boards, blocking four shots, and picking up a pair of steals.

Melanie Estep and Maleigha Mullins led the way for Sherman with four points each.

Score by Quarters

GV: 2 4 5 14 — 25

S: 7 2 1 0 — 10

2021-2022 GUYAN VALLEY LADY WILDCATS ROSTER

8th AJ Jeffers (Captain)

8th Abby Roy (Captain)

8th Anna Dial (Captain)

8th Abbigail Bowen

8th Chevelle Salmons

8th Jordan Fraley

8th Gracie Fraley

8th Zailei Adkins

8th Kiersten Ross

8th Kelly Prichard

7th Rian Johnson

7th Layla Thompson

7th Lucie Thompson

7th Karlee Adkins

7th Olivia Smith

6th Kinley Bragg

6th Katelyn Bolen

Head Coach John Roy

Assistant Coach Mitch Vance

Assistant Coach Amanda Lawson

2021-2022 GUYAN VALLEY LADY WILDCATS SCHEDULE (17-0)

Dec. 6 at Duval 37-23 W

Dec. 7 at Buffalo (Wayne) 39-34 W

Dec. 10 at St. Joe 35-20 W

Dec. 13 at Harts 44-7 W

Dec. 18 Sherman 30-15 W

Dec. 27 Hamlin 40-24 W (County Christmas Tournament)

Dec. 28 Duval 33-8 W (County Christmas Tournament)

Jan. 4 Man 44-12 W

Jan. 27 Duval 33-13 W

Jan. 31 St. Joe 39-9 W

Feb. 7 Hamlin 38-18 W

Feb. 8 at Man 34-27 W

Feb. 10 at Sherman 25-10 W

Feb. 11 Harts 58-9 W

Feb. 14 at Hamlin 33-9 W

Feb. 17 Man 40-30 W (Lincoln Boone Tournament)

Feb. 19 Sherman 25-10 W (Lincoln Boone Tournament)

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

Recommended for you