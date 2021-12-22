NEW ORLEANS — Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry was right at home all week as the Thundering Herd prepared for Saturday’s New Orleans Bowl.
Guidry, a native of Welsh, Louisiana, guided Marshall’s football team around the New Orleans area, which led Marshall head coach Charles Huff to joke that Guidry was the team’s personal tour guide.
More importantly, though, Guidry provided a cultural insight to the team, teaching them exactly what it meant to be Cajun.
While Marshall was playing a team from Louisiana nicknamed the Ragin’ Cajuns, there was indeed no one more Cajun in the New Orleans Bowl than Guidry, who explained his family’s ties to the area — an aspect that made the New Orleans Bowl a special event.
And if anyone would claim to be more Cajun? Well, that might have Guidry ragin’, too.
“I am the most Cajun person here,” Guidry said. “I will match my ancestry against anybody. I’m a Guidry, a Landry, a Breaux and a Mesh.
“Landrys, Breauxes and Guidrys all came over to Louisiana as the first Cajuns. They cannot be more Cajun than me. They just go by the name with the mascot. I am a true Cajun.”
In coming to Marshall to coach, Guidry knew that many within the program and in West Virginia would not know what the Cajun culture was truly all about.
Guidry made it a point this season to explain to his players about the Cajun culture and its significance on a worldwide scale.
“Our people were exiled from France,” Guidry said. “We were Catholics, so they put us in Canada in Nova Scotia. Then, of course, there was a war between France and Britain trying to collect the land of Canada and we were kind of in the middle of it, so we were exiled out of Canada into Louisiana by boat.”
At that time, the Guidrys, Landrys and Breauxes all came together in the areas of New Orleans and Lafayette, sharing the area with Native Americans and African Americans who had also settled there.
Those people all coming together in the same area helped make Louisiana one of the most culturally diverse places in the United States.
As Marshall players ate at several locations this week, Guidry reminded them of that diversity and the blending of different flavors within the food.
“We have a melting pot of people, and our gumbo represents that with the okra and File and roux in it,” Guidry said.
The irony was not lost on Guidry, who said never in a million years did he think that coaching in Huntington, West Virginia, would bring him back home once again.
“I knew we’d be in a bowl game, but I was expecting somewhere in Florida, to tell you the truth, so when they said we were coming to New Orleans, of course I was excited,” Guidry said.
That irony is only compounded by the fact that Marshall is playing Louisiana, whose university is based in Lafayette — the same city his ancestors came to after being exiled from Canada.
Guidry added that, beyond football, this has been a great bonding opportunity for him with his players because they’ve gotten to know more about who he is and what he’s about through the bowl experience.
It is a game Guidry said he’ll never forget, no matter the outcome.
“They’re having a great time and it’s just good to be here in my home state with my football team, so I’m enjoying it a lot,” Guidry said. “There’s so much familiarity with everything. I’m excited to be playing the Cajuns.”