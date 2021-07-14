Welcome back to Phil for the Game, your glimpse into the Boone and Lincoln County sports communities.
It has been a while since I have produced a sports column so I wanted to take the time to address a few developments with our sports coverage.
By early fall, I will be producing a weekly podcast that will cover a multitude of subjects including politics and prep sports. I’ll be interviewing elected officials, community organizers and our local high school athletes.
I will keep you posted on that development. Currently, we are in the planning stages and look to launch before Oct. 1. While I’ll focus primarily on Boone and Lincoln Counties, I will have guests across multiple southern counties.
I want to thank everyone for the positive feedback I have received on the work of sportswriter Jarrid McCormick in Lincoln County. Jarrid is a very valuable asset to us and as the editor of the Lincoln Journal who has worked with him for five years, I know just how passionate he is about his work.
Lincoln County High has lost brothers Klay and Kyle Matthews who played at Scott High last season. The boys are enrolled at George Washington High School.
The duo has set nine state powerlifting records combined in their age group.
I had the pleasure of covering the boys last season and I wish them the very best.
The Panthers will field an ultra-competitive squad this fall. Look for our preview of the team to print in mid-August along with all of our southern West Virginia teams.
Look for Jarrid to provide an update on Panther football in a column later this month.
For my readers in Boone County, I want to share some changes we’ve made in our sports coverage.
Due to my increased responsibilities on the news side of HD Media’s southern West Virginia papers, Logan Banner sportswriter Paul Adkins will immediately take over our Scott High School sports coverage for all sports with the exception of boys and girls soccer, which will continue to be covered by our stringer Logan Darnell. Logan will jump in and help where he is needed anywhere in the county.
Sherman and Van High Schools will continue to be covered by yours truly moving forward.
I want to thank Van High football coach Mark Agosti for inviting me out to watch some of the Bulldogs’ flex-day workouts last week (see story in 7/14 CVN).
Coach Agosti has worked on building numbers in reference to his roster since he took over for the retired Coach Steve “Foot” Price two years ago.
As a small Class A school, Van like many others has struggled to keep their football program alive and thriving but make no mistake, the Dogs are alive and well and looking forward to 2021.
I watched 15 enthusiastic players participate in drills on Thursday and Coach Agosti looks to suit up 21-24 players in August.
I look for big years from skill position guys Brady Green and Shaun Booth. Booth will take over at quarterback after the graduation of his brother Kalen Booth for the Bulldogs. Coach Agosti has continued to promote his off-season weight training program. He will once again count on some freshmen to log significant playing time in 2021. Next week, I’ll check in on cross-county rival Sherman and see what first-year head coach Kevin Buzzard has in store for area prep football fans.
I want to clear up a misunderstanding within the sports community. We will run your youth and middle school sports stories and photos but we will need for coaches and/or parents to submit them. There are varsity sports we can’t get to and I can’t justify sending someone out to cover youth or middle school when we can’t completely cover our high school sports. Varsity sports will always be the priority but we are open to middle school and youth sports, with a little help from you. Email that info directly to me or Jarrid McCormick at pperry@hdmediallc.com or jmccormick@hdmediallc.com.
After all, those kids will soon be varsity athletes and they’ll get that same respect.
As always, I like to leave you with a favorite sports-related quote. Be well neighbors.
“I want to rush for 1,000 or 1,500 yards, whichever comes first.”
George Rogers — New Orleans Saints rookie (1981)