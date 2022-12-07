LOGAN — After quite a successful season last year, head coach Zach Green and his Wildcats are hungrier than ever to get back to playing basketball.
Logan’s boys’ team finished last season tied for first in the Cardinal Conference and ended with a (23-3) overall record. They were on the cusp of matching what the girls’ team had managed to do but fell short in the first round of the state tournament.
“We had a tremendous season last year, obviously we didn’t finish the way we had intended but I am happy with what we were able to achieve,” said Green.
The Wildcats secured their second sectional championship in a row by beating Lincoln County and then Scott. They then proceeded to win their first regionals in ten years with a thrilling double overtime game against Nitro.
“Getting to the state tournament last year will be a huge building block for this group of guys moving forward,” said Green. “Not only that but being able to win the community’s trust and having them continue to support us the way they did last year will be huge because of how well it was a year ago.”
Green has expressed how pivotal an energetic fanbase is for his team and says that it only builds confidence for his squad.
The Wildcats lost a heartbreaking 2-point game against the Scott Skyhawks in the first round of the state tournament. With that in the back of the minds of coach Green’s group of returning starters, expect them to come out of the gate swinging. Their only other two losses were against Poca and Shady Spring in a non-regional contest.
Logan will embark on this year without the help of Jackson Tackett and Chance Maynard. Tackett is currently playing at Alice Lloyd College. Green knows that it will be a huge role to fill but is trusting in his returning group.
“Jackson was a great leader for us and could help control the pace of the game so without him we’re going to need some guys to step their game up,” said Green.
Knowing this team has what it takes to march right back to the state tournament, Green has implemented an entirely new system for the way his team plays. “Definitely look for us to play a lot faster, not just because we can but out of necessity — that is how these guys mesh and if we can do that and spread the ball around, then we are going scary on offense this year.”
Green states his group of players have a giant chip on their shoulder after being knocked out as quickly as they were. Logan held the number one ranking for about the entire year only to exit in the first round.
“The initial sting of the loss really hit them hard but ever since we started getting prepped for this year, they’re just mad about it now,” said Green.
Logan’s upcoming schedule will be a tough road as they are going to have to perform well in some key matchups. The Wildcats will battle with the defending state champions in Fairmont Senior twice this season. Shady Spring is booked twice as well. The Tigers were the runners-up last year. Another interesting series that was reintroduced last season will be an old rival from years past in Tug Valley.
As for the Wildcat’s season opener they will travel to Sissonville to take on the Indians to kick off the start of their season on Dec 6 at 7:30 p.m. in Sissonville. Their first home appearance will be on Dec 8, and they will duke it out against the Herbert Hoover Huskies at 7:30 p.m. at Willie Akers Arena in Logan.