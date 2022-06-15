CHARLESTON — Two-time Kennedy Award winner and former West Virginia University football standout Robert Alexander was found dead June 7 at his home in St. Albans at the age of 64.
St. Albans Mayor Scott James said a call was received about an unresponsive male that evening, adding the body has since been sent to a medical examiner. As of June 8, there was no cause of death, though James added there was no suspicion of foul play.
“Robert was an icon,” James said, addressing the loss to the St. Albans community. “You mention the name ‘Robert Alexander’ and generations remember.”
Alexander put together one of the most decorated prep careers in state history while playing running back at South Charleston High School (1974-1976). He amassed 5,872 rushing yards and 92 touchdowns in his career. It culminated in a senior season in which he ran for 2,177 yards with 34 touchdowns, both of which, along with his 220 points scored that season, were state records at the time.
He was named the national player of the year by Parade Magazine and Joe Namath’s National Prep Sports and it sparked a recruiting war in which Alexander garnered around 200 scholarship offers. West Virginia politicians got involved in an effort to keep Alexander in the state and he eventually signed a letter of intent to WVU in the office of then-Gov. John D. Rockefeller IV.
However, the hype wasn’t necessarily reached as the offense run by then-Mountaineer coach Frank Cignetti clashed with Alexander’s style. The height of his post-prep success came as a senior at WVU in 1980 as first-year coach Don Nehlen implemented an I-formation offense with Alexander rushing for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns that season. He was selected in the 10th round of the NFL Draft in 1981 by the Los Angeles Rams and played two seasons there, running for 31 yards on eight carries. After he fizzled out in the NFL, Alexander played the 1985 season with the United States Football League’s Los Angeles Express, gaining 27 yards on four attempts.
Along the way, Alexander dealt with addiction and survived a failed suicide attempt, prompting him to check into a treatment center in St. Albans. He would go on to serve as a drug counselor for kids.
While Alexander never found consistent success at the pro level, the impact he left within the state was evident in the hours after the announcement of his death landed last Wednesday morning.
Bryce Casto, the current athletic director at South Charleston High School, was a senior playing at Ripley during Alexander’s senior season at SC. While the two teams never met during their playing careers, Casto remembered making a trip to watch Alexander play.
“I remember one time coming down with my dad to watch here at Dunbar,” Casto called. “It was a Saturday afternoon and my gracious, he could do things you just can’t teach. He saw things before they happened. The only person I could compare it to is Barry Sanders. He’d make these moves before you would think he should, it was like he knew what was going to happen.
“He’s as good a high school football player as I’ve ever seen. I think it’s clear he’s the best player to ever play at South Charleston.”