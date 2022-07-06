HUNTINGTON — Marshall University baseball has secured a commitment from the son of a former Major League Baseball player.
Amari Bartee, son of former big leaguer Kimera Bartee, said he will sign with the Thundering Herd.
“Keeping the green on,” Amari Bartee said.
The younger Bartee starred at Yavapai College, a junior college power in Prescott, Arizona. The sophomore outfielder hit nine home runs, drove in 36 runs and batted .309 in 42 games last season. He scored 34 runs and stole 17 bases in 20 attempts.
A 6-foot-2, 180-pound native of Buford, Georgia, Bartee played at Sandra Day O’Connor High School. Bartee was an honor student at Yavapai, which has produced 19 major leaguers, including Curt Schilling, Billy Hatcher, Ken Giles, Merrill Kelly, Kole Calhoun and Willie Calhoun.
Kimera Bartee died Dec. 20, 2021, at 49 from a brain tumor. He played from 1996-99 with the Detroit Tigers before being traded to the Cincinnati Reds, who traded him to the Los Angeles Angels. Bartee finished his career in 2001 with the Colorado Rockies.
Kimera Bartee went on to manage in the minor leagues, then became a major league coach with the Baltimore Orioles (2004-07), Pittsburgh Pirates (2008-19), Philadelphia Phillies (2020) and the Tigers (2021).
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.