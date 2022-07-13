WILLIAMSON — Former Lincoln County all-stater John Blankenship made an appearance at a 5v5 adult basketball tournament over the weekend at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
The tournament was hosted by E&A Basketball Training and featured eight different teams from the communities of Williamson, Tug Valley, Mingo Central, Chapmanville, Westside, along with Belfry, Phelps, and Johnson Central out of Kentucky.
Blankenship, who just wrapped up his redshirt freshman season for the University of Charleston, was recruited to play for the Tug Valley squad.
Several current and former college players competed in the tournament including Marshall’s Obinna Anochili Killen, Andrew Shull and Peyton Adams from Rio Grande, Austin Vance from Shawnee State, Isaiah May from Alice Lloyd, Carson Taylor from Kentucky Christian, and Jarius Jackson who is committed to CU Harrodsburg.
Anochili Killen and Shull played at Chapmanville, Adams played at Man, Vance at Tug Valley, Jackson at Mingo Central, Taylor at Calvary Baptist. and May played high school ball at Johnson Central in Kentucky.
Blankenship averaged 18 points and seven rebounds as a senior for the Panthers in 2021 and was named honorable mention all-state in Class AAA.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.