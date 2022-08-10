Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Diamondbacks 2022 Baseball
Buy Now

Straily

 Matt York | AP photo

HUNTINGTON — Dan Straily is returning to South Korea.

The former Marshall University baseball star signed with the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball organization on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound right-handed pitcher agreed to a deal that will pay him $400,000 the rest of the season.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Recommended for you