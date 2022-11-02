Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

football BLOX.jpg
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — Pete Woods knows something about astonishing turnarounds.

The former Marshall University football player was the longsnapper for Willy Merrick’s winning field goal in a 31-28 victory over Youngstown State in the 1992 NCAA Division I-AA national championship game at then-Marshall Stadium. That triumph completed the Thundering Herd’s comeback from a 1970 plane crash that killed 75 people, including most of the football team. After the disaster, Marshall didn’t produce a winning season until 1984.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

