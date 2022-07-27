HUNTINGTON — The name might not be immediately recognizable, but the Napier family has left its mark on the Marshall men’s basketball program.
Jeremy Napier has served as the volunteer chaplain for the program for several years, also volunteering in a similar capacity at nearby Spring Valley High School. His wife Sharon once worked as Dan D’Antoni’s executive assistant at Marshall.
This summer, their life journey is taking them south — to Auburn, Alabama, specifically — where Jeremy Napier joins Bruce Pearl’s Auburn University men’s basketball staff as the full-time character coach and chaplain for the Tigers.
Napier has spent many years in ministry, from running a faith-based daycare center in Washington, D.C., to middle school and high school ministry at First Baptist Church in Kenova. He even served as a missionary in China.
Through it all, his focus has always been on shepherding students and helping them grow both mentally and spiritually.
Having loved basketball from a young age, Napier continued to play after high school, joining the West Virginia State University Yellow Jackets team, where he played for four years.
Even after his collegiate career ended, he stayed connected to the game but never pursued coaching as a career path, a move he has often questioned.
“There hasn’t been a week go by in my life where I haven’t asked myself why I didn’t go into coaching. I know I love it and being around it,” Napier said.
Somewhere in the back of his mind, an interaction with former Marshall coach Greg White came to the forefront when the Auburn job was put on the table.
“I was working coach (Greg) White’s basketball camp one time and he came over and said, ‘Hey, you’re a coach. You’ve got it,’ and that never left me,” Napier said. “I respect him a lot so that was always in the back of my mind.”
Years later, Napier finds himself in coaching — maybe not the way he had originally envisioned it, but he believes the path he found is one orchestrated by God.
“I was praying on the way to a doctor’s office and I said, ‘Lord, give me some direction. I know I have gifts that can be utilized, I just need direction,’ and 20 minutes later is when I got a text asking if I was interested in coming (to Auburn),” Napier said.
As Auburn’s men’s basketball character coach and chaplain, Napier’s day-to-day schedule is similar to that of any other coach on staff.
“My role is strictly character development through spiritual avenues and building relationships within the program,” Napier said.
“I’m pastoring the players, the coaches, the managers, the entire staff and their families. I go to every game, every practice. I’m on staff so I’m at all the meetings. A lot it is one-on-one character and spiritual building and counseling.”
After graduating from WVSU, Napier earned a master’s degree from Dallas Theological Seminary where he got his first experience as a character coach through an internship with Dallas Baptist.
Napier, who most recently served as the volunteer character coach and chaplain of the Marshall men’s basketball team, and his wife Sharon have three sons: Josiah, Judah and Joshua.
“For me, this is a dream job combining my faith, my love of basketball and my heart for leading people. This basketball staff is second to none in the the country,” Napier said. “They are passionate, driven, competitive and are all high-character individuals. This is the perfect match and I can’t wait to get started.”
