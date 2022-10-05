Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Former Huntington Cubs manager Steve Roadcap will be inducted into the West Virginia Sports Legends on Oct. 23 at the Artie Museum in Raleigh County, W.Va.

ARTIE, W.Va. — Several of West Virginia’s most successful baseball coaches will gather Sunday, Oct. 23, for a special event at the Artie Museum in Raleigh County.

The museum, operated by state coaching icon Tex Williams, will induct six former players and coaches, including former Huntington Cubs manager Steve Roadcap, into the museum’s rolls of West Virginia Sports Legends. Pizza and drinks will be available at the ceremony, which begins at 1 p.m. at the former Artie post office building.

