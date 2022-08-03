HUNTINGTON — Former Huntington East High School girls basketball star Donna Abbott will be inducted into the West Virginia University Hall of Fame.
Abbott, 52, is one of just three women in Mountaineers history to score more than 1,000 points and pull down 1,000 rebounds. She scored 1,656 points and averaged 15.3 points per game from 1989 through 1992, ranking ninth on the program’s scoring list. She grabbed 1,020 rebounds.
Abbott, who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, helped Huntington East to a Class AAA state championship in 1986 and was a first-team all-state selection.
At WVU, Abbott played in 108 games, starting 103. She scored a then-school record 37 points vs. St. Joseph’s in 1989 and snared a career-best 20 rebounds against Rhode Island in 1992.
Abbott scored at least 20 points in 25 games, ninth most in program history. She turned in 52 career double-doubles in points and rebounds, the second most in WVU history.
Abbott’s 37 points at St. Joseph’s in 1989 is the third-highest in the history of the program.
She scored 34 points against George Washington as a freshman in 1990. Against the Hawks, Abbott made 12 of 15 shots and 13 free throws.
Abbott helped the Mountaineers to their first two NCAA Tournament appearances (1989 and 1992). The 1989 squad won WVU’s first conference tournament title (Atlantic 10) and the 1992 NCAA Sweet 16 team went 26-4, winning the Atlantic 10 regular-season title and posting a school-record 22 straight wins. She helped WVU to an 86-34 (.717) record during her four-year career.
Abbott was named to the 1992 All-Atlantic 10 First Team and the All-Atlantic 10 Second Team in 1990 and 1991. She earned All-Atlantic 10 Freshman Team honors in 1989.
The 1992 team was the first team in school history to finish the year ranked in the Associated Press poll (14th).
Abbott graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physical education.
Abbott is joined in the 2022 hall of fame class by Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marsha Beasley (rifle), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men’s basketball) and Geno Smith (football). This class brings the total number of inductees to 223.
Induction ceremonies will take place Sept. 17, prior to the West Virginia-Towson football game.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with HD Media LLC.