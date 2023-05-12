Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

A local angler with his catches from the 2nd Annual Bob Wellman Memorial Fishing Tournament in 2022. 

The 3rd Annual Bob Wellman Memorial Fishing Tournament will be held at Laurel Lake in Mingo County on Saturday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The event is free and will include prizes for biggest fish caught in the adult and children division (under 18).

