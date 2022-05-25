HUNTINGTON — Florida Atlantic showed it had the offense in its first two games against Marshall in the final Conference USA regular-season series and on Saturday the Owls finished the three-game sweep of the Thundering Herd, winning 11-1 at George T. Smailes Field.
FAU (35-21 overall, 20-11 CUSA) got a complete game from Nicholas Del Prado, who gave up only five hits and struck out 10 to spoil senior day and send Marshall out of the league with a ninth consecutive loss.
Del Prado tossed 112 pitches in improving to 3-1 on the season and lowered his ERA from 4.41 to 3.71.
Herd catcher Ryan Leitch kept Del Prado from a shutout when he smacked his 12th home run of the season in the bottom of the second, a solo shot, that tied the game 1-1.
Marshall (20-34-1, 9-21) proceeded to help Del Prado with one-pitch outs before finally working the first of two walks it had in the eighth inning.
Herd center fielder Luke Edwards went 1 for 4 with a single coming in the bottom of the first but finished one hit shy of the Marshall single-season record.
While Marshall’s offense struggled, Florida Atlantic’s bats came to life in the third inning, and it didn’t look back.
Armando Albert led off with a triple scored on Gabriel Rincones’ single. The next hitter, Nolan Schanuel, followed up his RBI single in the first inning with a two-run home run to make it 4-1.
Jackson Ross hit a solo home run two batters later for a four-run inning and a 5-1 lead for FAU. The inning was the last for Marshall starting pitcher Zac Addkison, who went three innings and allowed five earned runs on eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Cole Agemy relieved Addkison in the fourth and, although he walked three batters, kept the Owls off the scoreboard through the fourth, fifth and sixth innings while surrendering one hit.
Nicholas Weyrich took the mound in the seventh for MU, but Shane Magrann and Dylan Goldstein had RBI singles as part of a three-run inning.
A Marshall error in the eighth gave the Owls a 9-1 lead with the unearned run charged to senior Louis Davenport. FAU added two more runs in the ninth against the Herd senior on RBI doubles by Ross and Pendleton.
Schanuel led the Owls at the plate, going 3 for 6 with three RBIs and two runs. Ross had three hits in four at bats and batted in two.
Marshall seniors Jordan Billups, Davenport, Geordon Blanton and Jeffrey Purnell were honored before the game with framed jerseys.
Marshall played its final Conference USA game as a member university on Saturday.
“It’s obviously one of the best baseball conferences in the country,” Marshall coach Jeff Waggoner said. “Over the years we’ve competed and had chances to win a championship. We had three or four chances to win a championship and we had a lot of great players come through here, and guys that were drafted.
“Now we’re looking forward to the Sun Belt, which is going to be an even better baseball conference.”