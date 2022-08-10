Fall sports seasons are underway at LCHS By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Aug 10, 2022 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Lincoln County’s Ashton Burton (No. 7) scores a goal during the Panthers 4-1 win over the Mingo Central on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Lions Club Field in Hamlin. Photo by Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Another high school sports season has arrived as fall sports teams at Lincoln County High School officially began practices on Monday, Aug. 1.The LC boys’ soccer squad led by Duane Estep will play the first regular season game of the 2022-2023 school year when they host Sherman on Aug. 19 at Lions Club Field in Hamlin.Here are the complete 2022 schedules for the football, boys and girls soccer, and volleyball teams at Lincoln County High School this fall.LINCOLN COUNTY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE08/26/22 7:00PM A — PRINCETON SENIOR09/02/22 7:30PM H — ROANE COUNTY09/09/22 7:30PM A — RIPLEY09/16/22 7:30PM H — OAK HILL09/23/22 7:30PM H — WOODROW WILSON09/30/22 7:00PM A — WAYNE10/07/22 OPEN10/14/22 7:30PM A — CLAY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOLLINCOLN COUNTY BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE08/19/22 6:00PM H — SHERMAN08/23/22 6:30PM H — SCOTT08/25/22 5:30PM A — SHADY SPRING08/30/22 6:00PM A — RAVENSWOOD09/01/22 7:00PM A — CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN09/06/22 6:00PM A — LOGAN09/08/22 6:00PM A — SPRING VALLEY09/10/22 4:00PM H — MIDLAND TRAIL HIGH SCHOOL09/13/22 6:00PM H — MINGO CENTRAL09/15/22 6:00PM H — RAVENSWOOD09/17/22 10:00AM A — POCAHONTAS COUNTY09/20/22 6:00PM A — BELFRY, KY H.S.09/22/22 5:00PM H — CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN09/27/22 6:00PM A — SHERMAN10/04/22 6:00PM A — RIVERSIDE10/06/22 5:00PM H — LOGAN10/11/22 5:30PM A — POCA10/13/22 6:00PM A — MINGO CENTRALLINCOLN COUNTY GIRLS SOCCER SCHEDULE08/23/22 5:30PM H — GRACE CHRISTIAN08/24/22 PM A — POCA -08/26/22 PM A — ST. JOE TOURNAMENT08/27/22 PM A — ST. JOE TOURNAMENT08/29/22 PM A — WAHAMA SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL09/01/22 PM A — TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN09/06/22 PM A — HANNAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL09/08/22 PM A — CALVARY BAPTIST09/08/22 PM A — ST. ALBANS HIGH SCHOOL09/09/22 PM A — COVENANT09/13/22 PM H — VAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL09/15/22 PM A — ST. JOE09/19/22 PM H — COVENANT09/22/22 PM H — LOGAN09/22/22 PM H — RIVERSIDE09/26/22 PM A — IGNITE10/04/22 PM A — POCA10/06/22 PM A — LOGAN10/11/22 PM A — VAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL10/14/22 PM H — IGNITE10/18/22 PM H — CALVARY BAPTIST10/20/22 PM H — TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN10/20/22 PM H — ST. JOE10/25/22 PM H — WAHAMA SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL10/27/22 PM H — HANNAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOLLINCOLN COUNTY VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE08/29/22 6:00PM H — LOGAN08/30/22 6:00PM H — CHAPMANVILLE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL09/01/22 5:00PM A — CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN09/06/22 7:00PM A — ST. ALBANS HIGH SCHOOL09/08/22 PM A — HERBERT HOOVER09/10/22 2:00PM A — MIDLAND TRAIL HIGH SCHOOL09/13/22 6:00PM A — CHAPMANVILLE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL09/15/22 7:00PM A — SISSONVILLE09/20/22 6:00PM A — LOGAN09/22/22 7:00PM H — CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN09/27/22 7:30PM H — MINGO CENTRAL09/29/22 6:00PM H — SCOTT10/04/22 6:00PM H — POCA10/06/22 6:00PM H — SISSONVILLE10/11/22 6:00PM A — SCOTT10/13/22 6:00PM A — MINGO CENTRAL HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Follow JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Local teams scrambling for equipment Slew of newcomers helping Herd in different ways LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS New BOE members brought up to speed on State of Emergency Commission approves funding for water project Students round out summer with Back-to-School Carnival Health Department to conduct free clinic Aug. 11 BACK IN TIME Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.