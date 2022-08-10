Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Lincoln County’s Ashton Burton (No. 7) scores a goal during the Panthers 4-1 win over the Mingo Central on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Lions Club Field in Hamlin.

 Photo by Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal

Another high school sports season has arrived as fall sports teams at Lincoln County High School officially began practices on Monday, Aug. 1.

The LC boys’ soccer squad led by Duane Estep will play the first regular season game of the 2022-2023 school year when they host Sherman on Aug. 19 at Lions Club Field in Hamlin.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

