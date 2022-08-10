HAMLIN — As has become tradition, the Lincoln County High School Lady Panther soccer squad kicked off athletics for the new 2022 school year with their “Midnight Madness” season opening practice on Monday, August 1.
Head Coach Dallas Plumley has a squad of around two dozen girls once again this year, a very promising mix of experienced high schoolers and incoming talent from the middle school ranks.
The girls convened earlier on Sunday evening, July 31, for food, friendship, and fun. Once midnight struck, two hours of practice got underway courtesy of very temporary lights.
The Lady Panthers still lack stadium lights a full 17 years into the high school’s existence.
While plans are underway for stadium development elsewhere on the campus, the self-started and built-from-the-ground-up Lady Panthers Field can host home games until early October realistically, and only then with early kick-offs due to fading light.
The facility is the first to be seen by visitors to the high school and includes an excellently maintained playing surface and multipurpose building used from April to November by Lincoln County Youth Soccer (PK-8), Hamlin Middle School soccer (grades 6-8), and the LCHS Lady Panthers (grades 9-12). The field hosts around 100 games at all age levels during the eight months.
Coach Plumley, assisted by Courtney Frazier and Sean O’Donoghue, has seven seniors this year, ensuring plenty of experience and leadership for the panel. The seven are Mattie Beckett, Emily Dial, Faith Greene, Jenna Gue, Emma Harless, Haley Neace, and Nevaeh Wood.
The Lady Panther juniors this season will be Anna Buchholz and Abby Burton. Sophomores playing in the Panther colors will be Robin Browning, Bella Cadd, Josey Huffman, Sarah McCallister, Hayden Moore, Shannon Pellegrini, and Jodi Porter.
The newcomers, from three of the county’s middle schools, are Ella Callahan (Duval), Anna Dial (GVMS), Zara O’Donoghue (Hamlin), Gracie Ross (Hamlin), Kenzie Spence (Hamlin), Julea Wade (Hamlin), and Zailei Adkins (GVMS). Managers will be Becca Vickers and Kami Scites.
The girls are set to take part in a seven-team soccerama at Riverside on Saturday, August 13. A preseason scrimmage is set for Friday, August 19 2022 at home when Sherman will come to Hamlin.