Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

lc girls soccer 2022 midnight practice.jpg

Longtime Lincoln County girls soccer c{span}oach Dallas Plumley with his players at Midnight Madness on Monday, Aug. 1.

 Submitted photo

HAMLIN — As has become tradition, the Lincoln County High School Lady Panther soccer squad kicked off athletics for the new 2022 school year with their “Midnight Madness” season opening practice on Monday, August 1.

Head Coach Dallas Plumley has a squad of around two dozen girls once again this year, a very promising mix of experienced high schoolers and incoming talent from the middle school ranks.

Recommended for you