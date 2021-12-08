Duval Middle School pulled off the sweep of in-county foe Hamlin on Friday night as they won both the girls and boys games of a doubleheader. The Yellow Jackets won the girls contest by a score of 19-10 and then came from behind to win the boys contest by a final of 28-25. H. Browning was the top scorer for Duval in the girls contest with six and J. Wade led the Lady Bobcats with five. On the boys side, I. Byrd was the games leading scorer with 17 points and G. Adkins netted 13.
Photos by Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal
DUVAL — Duval Middle School pulled off the sweep of in-county foe Hamlin on Friday night as they won both the girls and boys games of a doubleheader.
The Yellow Jackets won the girls contest by a score of 19-10 and then came from behind to win the boys contest by a final of 28-25. H. Browning was the top scorer for Duval in the girls contest with six and J. Wade led the Lady Bobcats with five. On the boys side, I. Byrd was the games leading scorer with 17 points and G. Adkins netted 13.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.