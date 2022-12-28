Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CONWAY, S.C. — Marshall scored the first 28 points of the game and capped its season with a fifth consecutive win over UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

The win snapped a three-game bowl losing streak for Marshall as it picked up its first postseason win since the 2018 Gasparilla Bowl. It also marked the first postseason win for Charles Huff as a head coach.

