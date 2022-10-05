Marshall wide receiver Charles Montgomery (10), left, attempts to break away from Gardner-Webb defensive end Ty French (47) as the Marshall University football team takes on Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — For the second straight week, the Marshall defense kept its opponent from scoring an offensive touchdown.
The difference was that against Gardner-Webb, the Marshall offense was able to capitalize on the extra possessions as the Thundering Herd defeated the Runnin’ Bulldogs 28-7 on Saturday at a rain-soaked Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The victory, which put a wrap on the non-conference portion of the Herd’s schedule, snapped a two-game losing skid and improved Marshall to 3-2 on the season as it enters a bye week. Gardner-Webb fell to 1-4.
“I really appreciate the way the players grinded it out today,” head coach Charles Huff said. “We talked about (getting) an identity win in the locker room, and that’s what it was — a little bit of everybody pulling the rope in the same direction.”
Steven Gilmore intercepted two passes, Joshua Bowers added a third and Micah Abraham recovered a fumble in the first quarter that was forced by Abraham Beauplan. Marshall sacked the opposing quarterback three times.
Huff credited the secondary for its ability to locate the ball in the air, but the pressure started up front for the Herd, forcing quick throws from Gardner-Webb quarterback Bailey Fisher and eliminating the run threat, holding the Bulldogs to 19 yards on as many carries.
“That’s just our identity,” Marshall defensive lineman Owen Porter said. “We’re as hard-nosed and stingy as we can be, and when the young guys went in at the end, we told them they had to hold up the same as the (starters) because we’re never trying to give up points to anybody in any setting.”
The Herd’s offense was again led by Khalan Laborn, who carried the ball 35 times and tallied 191 rushing yards and two scores, each of which came in the second half.
“Defense continues to be consistent in what they are doing,” Huff said. “They had some opportunities and got off the field today, which was really good, and offensively we continued to grind it on the ground. That’s kind of who we are right now.”
Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi threw two touchdown passes in the first half, one each to Corey Gammage and AJ Turner, but left with an injury late in the second quarter and never returned. He completed 13 of 20 passes for 138 yards and one interception.
Huff said after the game that Colombi could have returned but, with the goal of running down the clock in the second half, thought it best to keep him on the sidelines. Cam Fancher played the entire second half and completed eight passes for 42 yards, including a 33-yard screen to Charles Montgomery that set up Laborn’s first touchdown of the game and extended the lead to 21-7.
“With where we were and what we were doing, it was best to leave Cam in,” Huff said. “He could’ve came back and wanted to, but I told him there was no need with what we were doing.”
Laborn capped his performance with a 78-yard sprint to the end zone to set the final score of 28-7.
Marshall won’t play again until Oct. 12, a Wednesday night showdown with reigning Sun Belt champion Louisiana-Lafeyette. Entering an off week with a win that snaps a two-game losing streak, Huff said the win came right when the Herd needed it most.
“A win anytime is good in my book,” Huff said, “but I think what we’ll be able to do is look at where we have to make major improvements in areas where we’ve got some deficiencies.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.