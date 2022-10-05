Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — For the second straight week, the Marshall defense kept its opponent from scoring an offensive touchdown.

The difference was that against Gardner-Webb, the Marshall offense was able to capitalize on the extra possessions as the Thundering Herd defeated the Runnin’ Bulldogs 28-7 on Saturday at a rain-soaked Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

