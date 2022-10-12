HUNTINGTON — As he watched his team practice last week, Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni joked with a few fans during practice at Cam Henderson Center.
“I just walk around and tell people what to do,” D’Antoni quipped. “It’s a pretty easy job.”
It was a simple joke from a man who is well-known for his easygoing nature and love of basketball, but it was indicative of a change for D’Antoni with a fresh start for the Thundering Herd in 2022-23.
Even as much as D’Antoni loves being around basketball, last year’s 12-21 campaign tested his affinity.
By season’s end, there certainly were no jokes being thrown out as a disappointing campaign came to a close.
Last week, however, D’Antoni and the Herd ushered in a new season, officially wiping the slate clean from last year’s disappointment.
If that wasn’t enough to bring a smile, the first few practices for the team have certainly done so.
D’Antoni has seen the mesh of veteran talent and newcomers with playmaking ability fortify his team into one that moves with a quicker pace and better flow.
Given how much D’Antoni desires tempo and high-octane basketball, that’s plenty of reason for the veteran head coach to smile.
“It was hard to smile because the whole team was out of rhythm most of the year last year,” D’Antoni said. “I know it’s early, but it’s been fun to watch so far. The smile is back.”
Much of Marshall’s issues last season came as a result of players trying to go outside of their strengths offensively, which left the Herd out of rhythm and slowed the game down.
D’Antoni said that players accepting roles and staying within themselves — which includes trusting teammates to perform in their roles, too — has been the biggest difference he’s seen early on.
“We were all playing left-footed,” D’Antoni said. “We were never together. The ball didn’t move like we have to move it. Now, they have accepted their various roles. They get to their spots and we run the floor well as a team. It should be better.”
The acceptance of roles includes post player Obinna Anochili-Killen getting back to the defensive stalwart that he was early last season before he took on a bigger scoring approach amidst the Herd’s offensive struggles.
With Killen back as a defensive leader, the Herd has several offensive weapons to fill needs.
Newcomer Kamdyn Curfman is an elite 3-point shooter, which allows Andrew Taylor to become more of a creator and slasher at guard. Taevion Kinsey moves back to a wing spot, which allows him to create shots within the offensive flow while getting more involved in pick-and-roll actions and crashing the offensive glass — two aspects that D’Antoni pointed at as those who could create points for the Herd.
“Tae is one of our best offensive rebounders and he’s one of our best pick guys, so he’s back at his slot,” D’Antoni said. “Defining their roles and them accepting it with Kam coming in, that’s going to make us better. We’re obviously faster.”
In addition to Kurfman, some other newbies bring the Herd closer to what it wants to be.
Jacob Conner and Wyatt Fricks, who missed last year due to injury, will also see time at the four spot. Both are 3-point shooters who bring basketball skills and IQ to the court.
At center, Micah Handlogten also brings an athleticism and unique offensive skill set to the frontcourt.
“We’ve improved with Jacob, Wyatt and Micah,” D’Antoni said. “Those three are an addition to what we had the year we were 15-7 (2020-21 season).”
D’Antoni will get his first chance to see exactly how the pieces fit in less than three weeks when the Herd hosts its first exhibition of the season against the University of Charleston on Oct. 28.