HUNTINGTON — Twenty-four wins was enough to make a point.
D’Antoni and the Marshall men’s basketball team doubled their win total from a season ago in the 2022-23 campaign in a “prove it” year for the Herd’s head man and the coaching staff.
Last Tuesday, D’Antoni agreed to a three-year contract extension to keep him at the helm of the program through 2026. It was one of multiple contracts for athletic department personnel that were approved in an emergency meeting by the Marshall Board of Governors on Tuesday.
The Board of Governors’ Athletic Committee met first to discuss making the recommendation before the entire board reconvened for deliberation prior to moving into executive session, out of which they took action authorizing university president Brad Smith to sign off on the new deal.
Board member Kathy D’Antoni, Dan’s sister, recused herself from the vote which was otherwise unanimous.
“I love coaching and I love our team,” D’Antoni said. “My first year here was a dream come true, and it’s the same as I go into my 10th. I’ve got a great fan base and I enjoy living here. We’ve got a great team coming back. We look forward to adding a bit to what we’ve got and seeing if we can’t make another run and finish up a little stronger in these next three years.”
Last summer, D’Antoni and newly minted athletic director Christian Spears agreed to a series of four one-year contracts, and at the conclusion of each season, the two were to sit down and evaluate the future of the program and determine the best course of action moving forward.
Tuesday’s decision nullifies that previous plan and indicates Spears’ confidence in D’Antoni even after a season with much promise fizzled out late.
In nine seasons under D’Antoni, Marshall is 164-128, with seven winning seasons, including four in which the Herd has reached the 20-win plateau.
“I am convinced that if we all stay together, we can do something spectacular,” Spears said. “We have a team that cares about each other, a coach that is committed to our program and our community, and a community that rallies behind us all. Combine that with aligned leadership, and we know that great things are in store for our basketball program.”
2023-24 will be the Marshall Hall of Famer’s 10th at the helm of the program for which he played and was an assistant coach. After being hired on a four-year contract in 2014, D’Antoni led the Thundering Herd to a Conference USA title and its first-ever NCAA Tournament win in 2018, then to a CIT (now The Basketball Classic) title in 2019.
The years that followed fell short of expectations and after just the second losing season of his tenure in 2021-22 when the Herd finished 12-21, a quick turnaround cemented him in his role for at least one more season.
Marshall ended this past season 24-8 but fell short of a conference title in its inaugural year in the Sun Belt Conference, was not given an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament or NIT, and elected not to play in lower-tier postseason tournaments.
The Board of Governors approved multiple contracts during the emergency meeting, but names of those individuals were not released. Marshall’s athletic department issued a statement to address reports linking an individual to the women’s basketball coaching position at the university.
“Today, we announced the signed contract extension of coach D’Antoni,” it read. “There is nothing else to be announced at this time and everything else is speculation at this point.”