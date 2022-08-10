Marshall defensive lineman Koby Cumberlander works through a drill during the team’s first practice of the season on Aug. 2, 2019, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. NCAA officials are working to establish athletic workout schedules and protocols.
HUNTINGTON — For the final time in his college football career, Marshall defensive lineman Koby Cumberlander walked in the room to meet with media prior to the start of preseason camp, boasting an ear-to-ear smile as he walked to the podium.
“Can’t believe it’s the last one,” said the sixth-year senior. “I’ve been very blessed to spend my time in Huntington where the people are absolutely amazing. It’s a place I’ll cherish forever. I’m just ready to get out there with the boys one last time.”
The school at which he has spent the past five years really was never on his list of preferred destinations. The Roswell, Georgia, native originally wished to play in a town far north of where he landed.
“I never would have imagined being in Huntington ever in my life,” Cumberlander said. “I had plans of playing in Michigan, going to Michigan State, but I’m glad I chose the right choice of coming here because the people here are amazing.”
He redshirted in in 2017, and with each year that passed he found himself on the field more often than the last and enters his final year as one of the key pillars of the Thundering Herd defense.
“It’s been a wild journey but it’s been fun. Very, very fun,” Cumberlander said. “From the past coaches and even the coaches now, I appreciate everything they’ve done.”
It means something to the coaching staff, too.
“Koby could have walked away and went about his life. He could have chased the NFL but he chose to come back,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “I think that says a lot about his love for this place, his teammates and his love for what he does.”
The energy Cumberlander brings with him is contagious, and it’s one aspect of his personality that leaves a strong and lasting impression.
“He’s the heartbeat of the defensive line group and probably one of the craziest people I’ve ever met in person,” Huff said. “Sometimes I wonder if he’s on Mars or if he’s here in Huntington, but we love him.”
As long as he’s making plays and bringing that energy, Cumberlander doesn’t seem to care where he is.
“I’ve just always wanted to have fun, you know? When you’ve got a whole bunch of guys that are trying to have fun, why not make it even brighter?” Cumberlander said.
“When someone’s having a bad day, I just want to be that guy that brings a kind of joy that makes somebody happy. On the field, you’ve got to bring the juice and be pumped up every single game,” he added.
With two practices in the books and now just 27 days away from Marshall’s season opener against Norfolk State on Sept. 3, Cumberlander has started preseason camp with a renewed focus.
“I want to say I’m the most focused I’ve ever been,” he said. “This is your last time, so what are you going to bring to the table and how are you going to work harder than the next guy?
“It’s the last time. You have to cherish every moment and just go hard every day.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.