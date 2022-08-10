Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — For the final time in his college football career, Marshall defensive lineman Koby Cumberlander walked in the room to meet with media prior to the start of preseason camp, boasting an ear-to-ear smile as he walked to the podium.

“Can’t believe it’s the last one,” said the sixth-year senior. “I’ve been very blessed to spend my time in Huntington where the people are absolutely amazing. It’s a place I’ll cherish forever. I’m just ready to get out there with the boys one last time.”

